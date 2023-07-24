Looking to move, Illinois-based Powernail chooses Wisconsin

WEDC Deputy Secretary Sam Rikkers (second from right) joined local, regional and company executives at a July 2023 event celebrating the announcement of Powernail’s relocation to Wisconsin.

An Illinois manufacturer of pneumatic nailers and flooring cleats is bound for Wisconsin, setting itself up to take advantage of the state’s rich history of manufacturing and workforce excellence.

Powernail, founded in 1947, produces a variety of products that make hardwood floor installation easier, safer, and quicker. After making the decision to move its headquarters and production facilities from Lake Zurich, Illinois, company officials looked to Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin is the perfect location for Powernail,” said David Anstett, president of the family-owned company. “There is a long history of manufacturing and a deep talent base to support our long-term goals. We are thrilled to be growing our company in a production-friendly state like Wisconsin.”

Powernail’s new facility is being built on a 4.5-acre site in Village of Genoa City in southeastern Wisconsin’s Walworth County.

To help make the project a reality, WEDC authorized up to $400,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount is based on the number of jobs created and the amount of Powernail’s capital investment.

“Our skilled manufacturing workforce will help ensure Powernail’s success here. It’s a win for the region and a win for Wisconsin,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC’s secretary and CEO.

Construction has begun on the $5.7 million, 40,000-square-foot facility. Powernail plans to employ 39 full-time workers within three years.

The project was also made possible because of cooperation between state and local economic development officials.

Genoa City is backing the project through its Business Tax Incentive Program, which includes a four-year tiered reimbursement to Powernail for the village portion of real property taxes.

Both the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance (WCEDA) and the Milwaukee 7 regional economic development group worked to attract Powernail to the state.

“Walworth County is proud to welcome a nationally known company like Powernail,” said Derek D’Auria, WCEDA’s executive director. “Despite its reputation for being a tourism powerhouse, Walworth County also has a strong base of manufacturing, employing 9,000 workers in this sector.”