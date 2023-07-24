ShapeShift and Mercle Collaborate to Launch Free Upgradeable NFT FOXatar PFPs on Polygon

/EIN News/ -- ShapeShift has joined forces with Mercle to introduce free, upgradable and gasless FOX avatar NFTs on Polygon. Released in conjunction with ShapeShift’s integration of the Polygon chain, users can seamlessly explore 12 chains while unlocking 183 traits and 19 billion possible configurations for their FOX avatar.



DENVER, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform and community, announced today their collaboration with Mercle and the launch of their revolutionary FOX avatar “FOXatar” NFTs on Polygon. With FOXatars, users can now effortlessly explore the multichain DeFi universe alongside their Fox NFT companion, earn unique equipable traits from onchain and offchain activity, and proudly exhibit their new decentralized identity on the ShapeShift Dapp–or anywhere they go. As a free, community-owned and decentralized application, ShapeShift’s mission is to provide its users with a noncustodial, private, and frictionless platform by aggregating the top wallets, chains and protocols into one seamless user experience. By launching free gasless FOXatars on Polygon, ShapeShift aims to eliminate the entry barriers for crypto-curious users interested in exploring the NFT and DeFi space while empowering them to embark on a journey into the decentralized universe.

Adding Polygon to ShapeShift’s existing support for 12 chains enhances and expands the platform's capabilities–providing users with a comprehensive multichain experience. Polygon users gain access to over 10,000 cryptocurrencies, the ability to swap and bridge Polygon assets across five chains, and the ability to view their Polygon NFT portfolios within a single app. ShapeShift’s unwavering commitment to user experience also extends to Polygon users, with the added benefits of reduced gas fees and the same intuitive UI that ShapeShift is renowned for.

"Mercle and ShapeShift are at the forefront of accessible, customizable and upgradable digital identities, where users can be rewarded and witness the impact of their contributions and use of an ecosystem,” said Prashant Sharma, CEO & Founder of Mercle. “Choosing Polygon as our launchpad was an obvious choice, as we believe it is the best chain to revolutionize proof-of-work based identities that directly align with onchain and offchain actions for communities while not imposing the gas fee barriers seen on Ethereum Mainnet.”

FOXatars are free to mint and gasless, ensuring accessibility for all members of the ShapeShift community. Whether you are a seasoned DeFi enthusiast or a crypto novice, FOXatars make it easier than ever to explore the wide world of Web3 while rewarding you for doing so. To obtain a FOXatar, users simply need to connect their wallet to the Mercle app, name their FOX companion and click “mint”--it’s as easy as that. With a gamified approach to evolution and rewards, users are encouraged to delve into the multitude of activities available in the Web3 ecosystem and follow their interests.

Springing off the momentum of the recent integration of LiFi’s bridge-aggregation protocol, the ShapeShift app has rapidly emerged as the premiere platform for Polygon users seeking a holistic view of their crypto and NFT portfolio across 12 chains without additional fees. As an open-source platform, ShapeShift uniquely combines native multichain swapping, viewing, and earning functionalities with the captivating allure of NFTs. By empowering users to proudly display their multichain journey and activities through their distinctive FOXatar, ShapeShift and Mercle are leading the way for a new era of global crypto adoption.

About Mercle

Mercle, a platform centered around decentralized identity and reward management, is on a mission to restructure data ownership. Its infrastructure empowers users to control access to their identity data, fostering an atmosphere of privacy and security within the digital ecosystem. Mercle's strategy is focused on redefining how identities unlock utilities for internet communities and network states, marking a significant shift in the contemporary digital landscape.

Learn More at mercle.xyz

About ShapeShift

ShapeShift is a trailblazer in the realm of self-custody for digital asset trading, with a legacy dating back to 2014. Today, ShapeShift DAO represents a vibrant community of visionaries dedicated to pushing the boundaries of crypto trading, earning, and access to open, decentralized, noncustodial financial systems. Through our cutting-edge web and mobile platforms, users are empowered to securely buy, hold, track, trade, and earn from a diverse range of over 10,000 native digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cosmos, spanning across 12 chains. ShapeShift is committed to revolutionizing how individuals interact with and harness the potential of the ever-evolving digital asset landscape.

Better than CEX, more than a DEX. Share Our Vision at app.shapeshift.com or learn more at ShapeShift.com

