Children’s Health Fund Receives $1.32 Million From Comic Relief US’ 2023 Red Nose Day Campaign

Photography by Ridwan Adhami for Comic Relief US © 2023

Funding from Nationwide Campaign to End Child Poverty Helps CHF Deliver Comprehensive Healthcare to America’s Most Vulnerable Children

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Health Fund (CHF) has been granted $1.32 million from the 2023 Red Nose Day campaign to ensure a healthy future for all children. The funds raised by the annual Comic Relief US initiative will bolster CHF’s efforts to support the delivery of quality healthcare to children growing up in under-resourced communities nationwide.

This year’s Red Nose Day campaign has raised $41 million so far, bringing the total to $365 million since the campaign began in the United State in 2015. These funds will transform lives, helping to ensure that children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered across the United States and around the world, while also fostering transformative, structural changes addressing the factors that trap generations in the cycle of poverty.

“We are grateful to everyone who supported this year’s Red Nose Day, particularly CHF’s loyal donors. Their generosity supports the innovative work of our national headquarters and our 25 partners in 15 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, who bring children comprehensive medical, dental, mental, and social services that they need to thrive and succeed,” said Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, president and chief executive officer, CHF.

One of CHF’s partners benefiting from Red Nose Day is the Henry J. Austin Health Center in Trenton, New Jersey. Dr. Kemi Alli, Chief Executive Officer, says the funds raised can help “change the trajectory of the lives of children.” She adds that by “helping children be healthy, thrive, and grow, we are helping those children and generations to come.”

Including this most recent grant, CHF has been granted a total of $26.2 million in Red Nose Day funding since 2015.

“The lack of access to healthcare is a serious challenge for families living in low-income communities. We hope this grant to Children’s Health Fund will make a meaningful impact, reaching more children in more communities, giving them a chance to grow up strong, healthy, and happy,” said Ayo Roach, Comic Relief US Vice President of Grants.

###



About Children’s Health Fund

Children’s Health Fund is the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare for children growing up in some of the most remote and hard-to-reach communities throughout the United States. For more than 35 years, CHF has mobilized and deployed more than $230 million to support its initiatives throughout the country, supporting more than 6 million health visits, including almost half a million in 2022. CHF was founded in 1987 by singer/songwriter Paul Simon, pediatrician/child advocate Dr. Irwin Redlener, and program designer Karen Redlener.

For more information, please visit https://www.childrenshealthfund.org/



About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date the nonprofit has raised over $421 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US’ signature campaign to end child poverty, has raised over $365 million and positively impacted over 32 million children in the U.S. and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in communities most impacted. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit comicrelief.org. Follow @ComicReliefUS on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.