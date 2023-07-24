Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,587 in the last 365 days.

Opener Early Access Program Moves BlackFly Closer to General Release

OSHKOSH, Wisc., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opener, the market leader in light eVTOL aircraft, today unveiled its Early Access Program (EAP), a significant milestone towards achieving market readiness and successful commercialization of BlackFly. In addition to allowing early BlackFly owners to take off on adventures, the program enables a select group of participants to provide Opener with invaluable feedback on every aspect of their customer experience.

“We have a sound and novel aircraft design,” said Ken Karklin, CEO, Opener. “Opener’s EAP establishes a two-way communication channel to inform how we address customer concerns, refine features, and optimize the overall user experience. Our close partnership with early adopters is a huge step toward moving us closer to general release and fulfilling the promise of personal aerial freedom.”

“Flight in a BlackFly is amazing. Even though I’ve been in and around aircraft for years, this is my first time as an official VTOL pilot,” said Tim Lum, BlackFly owner and Opener's first EAP partner. "And the connection with my BlackFly goes well beyond the aircraft itself. It's all the things that Opener does to assist me — from extensive flight training to delivery and ongoing support. The level of hands-on service is off the charts.”

To learn more about Opener’s Early Access Program and register your interest, please visit our website: https://opener.aero/early-access-program. Limited opportunities are available.

Light eVTOL Aircraft

  • Opener is a pioneer in light eVTOL aircraft. Over the past decade, the company has been perfecting BlackFly, its first vehicle, based on its tilt-aircraft architecture.
  • BlackFly is designed to comply with FAA Part 103 (Ultralight) category, which supports consumer recreation and short-hop travel, and is flyable in Class G airspace over uncongested areas. No pilot certificate is required to fly BlackFly.
  • Building on the success of BlackFly and leveraging the tilt-aircraft architecture, additional light eVTOL systems are in development for public service, military, in both uncrewed and optionally-crewed applications.

To ensure safe operation of BlackFly, Opener requires each pilot to undergo comprehensive flight training.

About Opener
Opener designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft, including BlackFly, with its distinctive tilt-aircraft design. As the first to fly a manned fixed-wing eVTOL in 2011, Opener is now the first in customer delivery of an eVTOL aircraft. Efficient, compact, and simple, Opener vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and military applications. You can find videos and more information at https://opener.aero.

Media Contact:
Heidi Groshelle
press@opener.aero

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26fe1dd6-7e65-4037-8941-b439e0a5cacd


Primary Logo

You just read:

Opener Early Access Program Moves BlackFly Closer to General Release

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more