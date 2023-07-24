Auditor DiZoglio Visits with Lowell Youth Leadership Program 

TYNGSBOROUGH — State Auditor Diana DiZoglio recently visited Greater Lowell Technical High School to speak with students involved with the Lowell Youth Leadership Program (LYLP).

“I have such admiration for the LYLP and the opportunities they provide to foster growth and development among local young people in our community,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “It’s important that our young people know that they are able to make a difference regardless of family background, bank balance, zip code, or age.”

Auditor DiZoglio met with approximately 150 youths for an hour-long conversation about how they can demonstrate leadership and impact meaningful change through advocacy at the state level.

“When I served as a State Representative, I was the youngest woman serving in the House. As a Senator, I was the youngest woman in the Senate. Now I’m the youngest serving statewide constitutional officer,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t make a difference because of your age or where you come from. You can and you will.”

“The fact that people who went through a similar program when they were younger are now leading this program is what sets us apart,” said Lisa Ansara of LYPL, who organized the visit. “I get the privilege of working alongside them as they make sure the youth of Lowell experience leadership in action. We want to replicate the experience that transformed their teens.”

Lowell Youth Leadership Program's mission is to connect and engage the youth of Lowell by empowering them to develop vital life skills and encourage them to lead and thrive through cooperation with each other. LYLP’s annual goal is to serve local youth by hosting a free summer day camp at Greater Lowell Technical High School for individuals ages 10-16. LYLP focuses on a mind-body connection between mental health and physical health while providing healthy meals to all participants.