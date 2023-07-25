IFC’S JAKOB RUSINEK AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Jakob's leadership and commitment to learning bring extraordinary value to the work of the IFC and the companies in which they invest.”GLOBAL, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Jakob Rusinek of Washington, DC, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Jakob is an Operations Officer with the IFC-International Finance Corporation and played a key role in bringing the Nominee Directors of the IFC into the Certificate in Risk Governance® program of the DCRO Institute last summer. At the IFC, Jakob is responsible for sourcing, onboarding, and knowledge management for the IFC Nominee Director Support Center, helping to place directors on boards of IFC-backed companies around the globe, currently supporting an equity portfolio of $12 billion USD. His work is global and has taken him to Comoros, Madagascar, South Africa, Poland, Slovakia, Germany, the US, Canada, Philippines, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, Lesotho, and Bangladesh. Jakob serves on the Advisory Boards of The Decision Lab, a Montreal-based applied behavioral science think tank, and Urblandia, a Miami-based platform for solving equitable neighborhoods. He earned his MA in Social-Organizational Psychology from Columbia University and his BBA in International Business Administration from European-University Viadrina.
"I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to work with Jakob as we guided IFC Nominee Directors through our program,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His leadership and commitment to learning as they do bring extraordinary value to the work of the IFC and the companies in which they invest.”
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“Risk management was a somewhat technical and abstract term to me prior to this course,” said Mr. Rusinek. “Now I understand all the complex, diverse, and important angles from which to manage risks in organizations and beyond.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program