Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), July 24, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on June 27, 2023, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



17/07/2023 EXM 8,430 292.7205 2,467,633.90 18/07/2023 EXM 10,036 290.1085 2,911,529.40 19/07/2023 EXM 8,714 288.9317 2,517,750.50 20/07/2023 EXM 9,717 285.7436 2,776,570.70 21/07/2023 EXM 6,628 287.1680 1,903,349.40



Total







- 43,525 288.9566 12,576,833.90

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till July 21, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 36,945,090.10 for No. 127,058 common shares purchased on the EXM;

USD 33,543,449.97 (Euro 30,450,171.05*) for No. 104,723 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of July 21, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,788,240 common shares equal to 4.98% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until July 21 , 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,863,429 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 426,592,516.68.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

