Pneumatic Actuators Market Will Grow Exponentially US$ 25.02 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Pneumatic Actuators Market- insightSLICE

The key factor driving the pneumatic actuators market is the expansion of aviation, automobile, railways, and packaging industries.

North America dominates the global pneumatic actuators market. In the United States, the consumption of pneumatic actuators is driven by industrial automation, transportation, and marine industries.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pneumatic Actuators Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts for 2023-2032 present extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of various market segments, such as product, capacity, operation, application, and the competitive landscape.

𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐀 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/813

The Global Pneumatic Actuators Market was estimated to be US$ 15.59 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 25.02 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Pneumatic actuators, also known as pneumatic cylinders and air actuators, are engineering devices that convert energy into mechanical motion. They consist of several components such as pistons, ports, cylinders, and valves. These components work simultaneously to drive linear or rotary mechanical motion. Rotary actuators are compatible with angle seat control valves that are designed for steam and high-temperature applications, whereas linear actuators are specifically designed to drive linear mechanical motions.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the pneumatic actuators market is the expansion of aviation, automobile, railways, and packaging industries. The increasing adoption of automation in the automobile industry is driving the demand for pneumatic actuators. Additionally, increasing government regulations to improve the fuel efficiency of passenger vehicles are contributing to the market's growth.

Another factor driving the demand for pneumatic actuators is the escalating demand for private aircraft, which is accelerating aircraft seat actuation system sales, and the growing requirements for aircraft maintenance and retrofitting.

However, there are some restraining factors hampering the market's growth. These include the high cost of production and complicated product lifecycles that manufacturers face during the development phase. Additionally, small and medium-sized end-user sectors may struggle to afford the operations and maintenance costs of various pneumatic actuators, such as pinion, rack, and scotch yokes.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global pneumatic actuators market is segmented based on product, capacity, operation, and application.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into rack and pinion pneumatic actuators and scotch yoke pneumatic actuators. Rack and pinion actuators are the largest segment and are anticipated to dominate in the forecasted period. The transportation sector is augmenting the growth of this type of actuators because it transforms the rotating motion of the steering wheel into linear motion necessary to turn the wheels of the vehicle.

Based on capacity, the market is segmented into light-duty pneumatic actuators and heavy-duty pneumatic actuators. Light-duty actuators are the largest segment and are expected to dominate the forecasted period. This type of pneumatic actuators is dominating the market due to its frequent application in various sectors due to its low cost and compact design. In addition, these actuators are convenient to maintain and operate smoothly compared to other types of variants.

Based on operation, the market is segmented into double-acting type pneumatic actuators and spring return type pneumatic actuators.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into transportation, mining, offshore, and industrial automation. Pneumatic actuators are widely used in the transportation industry, so this is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Organizations now prefer actuators over manual gears due to their greater efficiency, speed, and dependability, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global pneumatic actuators market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America based on geography.

North America dominates the global pneumatic actuators market. In the United States, the consumption of pneumatic actuators is driven by industrial automation, transportation, and marine industries.

Europe is the second-largest market for pneumatic actuators. The growing transportation industry is driving market dominance.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecasted period. Emerging economies such as China and India are augmenting the growth of the market.

𝐀𝐒𝐊 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐙𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.insightslice.com/request-customization/813

Some major players in the global pneumatic actuators market are SMC Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Bray International Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Elfor Controls, Festo AG & CO., Emerson Electric Co. Ltd., and Metal Sparks SPA, among others.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

• Rack and Pinion Pneumatic Actuators

• Scotch Yoke Pneumatic Actuators

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:

• Light Duty Pneumatic Actuators

• Heavy Duty Pneumatic Actuators

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Double Acting Type Pneumatic Actuator

• Spring return Type Pneumatic Actuators

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Industrial Automation

• Transportation

• Mining

• Offshore

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

𝐁𝐔𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐔𝐌 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/813

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬:

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off-the-shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐮𝐬: