Pneumatic Actuators Market Will Grow Exponentially US$ 25.02 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% | insightSLICE

The key factor driving the pneumatic actuators market is the expansion of aviation, automobile, railways, and packaging industries.

North America dominates the global pneumatic actuators market. In the United States, the consumption of pneumatic actuators is driven by industrial automation, transportation, and marine industries.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pneumatic Actuators Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts for 2023-2032 present extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of various market segments, such as product, capacity, operation, application, and the competitive landscape.

The Global Pneumatic Actuators Market was estimated to be US$ 15.59 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 25.02 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Pneumatic actuators, also known as pneumatic cylinders and air actuators, are engineering devices that convert energy into mechanical motion. They consist of several components such as pistons, ports, cylinders, and valves. These components work simultaneously to drive linear or rotary mechanical motion. Rotary actuators are compatible with angle seat control valves that are designed for steam and high-temperature applications, whereas linear actuators are specifically designed to drive linear mechanical motions.

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The key factor driving the pneumatic actuators market is the expansion of aviation, automobile, railways, and packaging industries. The increasing adoption of automation in the automobile industry is driving the demand for pneumatic actuators. Additionally, increasing government regulations to improve the fuel efficiency of passenger vehicles are contributing to the market's growth.

Another factor driving the demand for pneumatic actuators is the escalating demand for private aircraft, which is accelerating aircraft seat actuation system sales, and the growing requirements for aircraft maintenance and retrofitting.

However, there are some restraining factors hampering the market's growth. These include the high cost of production and complicated product lifecycles that manufacturers face during the development phase. Additionally, small and medium-sized end-user sectors may struggle to afford the operations and maintenance costs of various pneumatic actuators, such as pinion, rack, and scotch yokes.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The global pneumatic actuators market is segmented based on product, capacity, operation, and application.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into rack and pinion pneumatic actuators and scotch yoke pneumatic actuators. Rack and pinion actuators are the largest segment and are anticipated to dominate in the forecasted period. The transportation sector is augmenting the growth of this type of actuators because it transforms the rotating motion of the steering wheel into linear motion necessary to turn the wheels of the vehicle.

Based on capacity, the market is segmented into light-duty pneumatic actuators and heavy-duty pneumatic actuators. Light-duty actuators are the largest segment and are expected to dominate the forecasted period. This type of pneumatic actuators is dominating the market due to its frequent application in various sectors due to its low cost and compact design. In addition, these actuators are convenient to maintain and operate smoothly compared to other types of variants.

Based on operation, the market is segmented into double-acting type pneumatic actuators and spring return type pneumatic actuators.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into transportation, mining, offshore, and industrial automation. Pneumatic actuators are widely used in the transportation industry, so this is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Organizations now prefer actuators over manual gears due to their greater efficiency, speed, and dependability, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The global pneumatic actuators market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America based on geography.

North America dominates the global pneumatic actuators market. In the United States, the consumption of pneumatic actuators is driven by industrial automation, transportation, and marine industries.

Europe is the second-largest market for pneumatic actuators. The growing transportation industry is driving market dominance.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecasted period. Emerging economies such as China and India are augmenting the growth of the market.

Some major players in the global pneumatic actuators market are SMC Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Bray International Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Elfor Controls, Festo AG & CO., Emerson Electric Co. Ltd., and Metal Sparks SPA, among others.

๐Œ๐€๐‘๐Š๐„๐“ ๐’๐„๐†๐Œ๐„๐๐“๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ:

โ€ข Rack and Pinion Pneumatic Actuators

โ€ข Scotch Yoke Pneumatic Actuators

๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ:

โ€ข Light Duty Pneumatic Actuators

โ€ข Heavy Duty Pneumatic Actuators

๐๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Double Acting Type Pneumatic Actuator

โ€ข Spring return Type Pneumatic Actuators

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Industrial Automation

โ€ข Transportation

โ€ข Mining

โ€ข Offshore

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

โ€ข North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

โ€ข Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

โ€ข Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

โ€ข Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

โ€ข South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

