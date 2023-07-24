Rolling Ahead : The Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market and its Impact on Vehicle Safety

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global automotive wheel speed sensor market size was valued at $6,400.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,475.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in adoption of anti-locking braking system for vehicles, rise in concern of consumer toward safety & security features, and governments legislation to mandate the ABS system in cars are the main factors that boost the growth of the automotive wheel speed sensor industry. In addition, growth in production and sales of vehicles in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is mainly characterized fuel the growth of the automotive wheel speed sensor market. The automotive wheel speed sensor market share largely is directly related to the advancement and expansion of the ABS system.

𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

Based on vehicle type, passenger vehicle contributed to nearly three-fourth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its top status during the forecast period, 2018-2025. Cumulative sales, growing disposable income, and compulsion of ABS system in passenger vehicles have augmented the growth for the automotive wheel speed sensors market. Simultaneously, commercial vehicle has come up as the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

By sensor type, the active segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to its property hall effect principle, true zero speed capability, and precise switch point measurement that helps in reading accurate wheel movement even when the vehicle is not in motion. On the other hand, the passive segment is expected to be the fastest growing sector, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018-2025. Simple construction and developments in magnetic type to bring accuracy in operation have escalated the growth.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 :

By region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2017 and turned out to be dominant throughout the forecast period. Increasing government support for the automotive industry, rapid industrialization, and constant focus on developing newer products to meet diverse changes in consumer demands in the region have influenced the growth. Also, the province has showcased a CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period and has been cited as the fastest growing region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

In 2017, based on sensor type, the active segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2017, based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2017, based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, WABCO, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Melexis, NTN-SNR, NXP Semiconductors, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.