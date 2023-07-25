GrowPath Recognized as Top Law Practice Management Tool

One year after deeming GrowPath an “Emerging Favorite,” Capterra puts GrowPath on the Law Practice Management software shortlist.

DURHAM, NC, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One year after its nomination as an “Emerging Favorite,” GrowPath has earned a place on Capterra’s 2023 shortlist for Law Practice Management software for the top products in the category.

Capterra analyzed 237 law practice management software offerings, narrowing the field to just 17 competitors. Honorees to Capterra's shortlists are chosen based on popularity and the strength of their user reviews. GrowPath has consistently remained among the highest rated software for law firms, having previously been named to Capterra's 2022 Shortlist for Legal Document Management Software.

GrowPath CEO Joe Velk is accustomed to GrowPath's users praising the product, and thankful for the honor from Capterra. "GrowPath has always been about helping law firms become more efficient and profitable, and we continue to innovate and introduce new features to help them do just that. Being named to Capterra's 2023 Shortlist gives us even more motivation to continue providing the best product and service we can."

GrowPath's feature-rich legal software solutions provide plaintiffs' firms with tools that improve case movement and overall firm efficiency and maximize revenue with productivity and marketing analytics tools. The company’s numerous innovations have earned it more than 27 patents that enhance the software's lead scoring, marketing analytics, cybersecurity, search, and email routing capabilities – all designed to help firms handle cases from intake all the way to litigation.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.