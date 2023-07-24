True Tickets Announces Integration with Apple Wallet for Enhanced Ticketing Experience

BOSTON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leading provider of secure contactless digital ticketing solutions, is thrilled to announce its integration with Apple Wallet, offering a seamless and enhanced ticketing experience that benefits venues and ticket holders. This milestone feature leverages the convenience and notification capabilities of Apple Wallet while maintaining the key ticket security and control provided by True Tickets' digital ticket delivery system. As a new first-party data source for Tessitura, True Tickets has now blazed a trail by integrating with Apple Wallet without sacrificing first-party data collection capabilities.



True Tickets will be showcasing its Apple Wallet integration to select clients August 6-9 at the Tessitura Learning and Community Conference (TLCC 2023), with a broad release coming soon.

As part of the integration, True Tickets partner venues will now have the option to use True Tickets’ rules engine to select which tickets they want to display the new "Add to Apple Wallet" button in their branded digital ticket wallets. When displayed, this button will enable users browsing from an iOS device to easily add their digital tickets to their Apple Wallet. Moreover, ticket holders who enable notifications within Apple Wallet will receive push notifications directly to their devices, keeping them informed about any important updates or changes related to the show.

"The performing arts organizations we work with have long wanted to allow their patrons to add digital tickets to their Apple Wallets. Before, this would have meant sacrificing their ability to know who is sitting in their seats and how they got that ticket,” said Kirk Mortensen, Head of Product at True Tickets. “Giving our customers the convenience of Apple Wallet while still helping them build relationships with previously unknowable audience members and ensuring those patrons aren’t exploited by bad actors is a great achievement by our top-notch team of engineers.”

“We’re constantly striving to bring our technological expertise together with a deep understanding of our customers’ needs,” Mortensen continued. “This new Apple Wallet capability is just the latest example of how that approach allows us to innovatively solve problems with the ticketing experience for our clients and their patrons.”

True Tickets’ product seamlessly integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, enabling performing arts centers, operas, theaters, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets and fostering direct relationships with their audiences.

"True Tickets' new Apple Wallet integration is another great step forward in our partnership,” said John Jakovich, Tessitura’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Their product delivers the security, insight, and convenience which magnifies and enhances the Tessitura platform."

Myron Martin, President and CEO of The Smith Center in Las Vegas also expressed his enthusiasm for the product update. “This step should further solidify True Tickets' place in the ticketing industry by empowering venues with cutting-edge digital solutions,” he said. “To see this coupled technology solution become a reality is truly exciting, and I look forward to seeing how Smith Center patrons will be able to leverage it.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love.

For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Media inquiries: Crystal Henderson The Press House crystal@thepresshouse.com