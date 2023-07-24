Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,344 in the last 365 days.

Craft Syndicate Celebrate Visual Artists During Rolling Loud Miami

Visual Artists at Craft Masters x Craft Syndicate Private Dinner in Miami

Jade (Duo Zhang), Artlanta (Lawal Izuagbe), Undressed (Andres Cresp) and Josh Geltzer at Craft Masters x Craft Syndicate Miami Private Dinner. Robi Joe

Craft Syndicate uplifts visual artists during Rolling Loud Miami weekend, showcasing diverse talents, fostering creativity and empowering artists on the rise.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Syndicate curated an intimate dinner in the heart of Miami's Design District, celebrating visual artists as part of a program that will include a series of events. The dinner was held at Swan Restaurant and featured artists included Artlanta (Lawal Izuagbe), Jade (Duo Zhang), Undressed (Andres Cresp), and Josh Geltzer.

The event was dedicated to showcasing and supporting emerging artists, providing them with a platform to shine and fostering an environment of creativity and growth. It was also a celebration of the artists and an opportunity for them to share their unique perspectives. Craft Syndicate's dedication to supporting diverse creatives was evident.

As the intimate night came to a close, a toast was raised to commemorate the inspiring moments shared and to look forward to more impactful events in the future. Craft Syndicate continues to champion emerging talent and cultivate a vibrant artistic community. Stay tuned for a series of events that encompass 1:1 conversation with the featured artists and a captivating showcase of their exceptional work.

Destiny Ramirez
E. Mason & Associates
email us here

Craft Masters x Craft Syndicate Private Dinner in the heart of Miami's Design District

You just read:

Craft Syndicate Celebrate Visual Artists During Rolling Loud Miami

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more