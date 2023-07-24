Building Construction Market Size by Analysis 2023 Developments and Trends with Growth Forecast Report 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Building Construction Market offers an [𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑] extensive and thorough analysis of a market, including factors such as market size, trends, competition, growth rate, and segmentation. This analysis results in a market research report that provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into the market's key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges that affect global market growth. The report includes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and market predictions.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and insights into the global market for a particular Building Construction. The report covers the latest trends, drivers, and current scenarios of the global market. It also provides statistics on the revenue growth of different markets at regional and country levels, along with the competition landscape and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Building Construction Market Report includes information on potential growth drivers and the current market share segmentation across types, technologies, applications, and regions up to the year 2030.

According to Researchers, the Global Building Construction market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.1%. The major factors influencing the Global Building Construction market growth are the overall population growth coupled with fast-growing economies such as China and India, the surge in per capita income in emerging economies, and the lower unemployment rate for developed economies. The rapid increase in investments in renewable power generation capacities is also expected to drive the building construction market. On the other hand, the health and safety issues associated with the construction industry are expected to hinder the Global Building Construction market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the Global Building Construction market. The demand for building constructions in this region is mainly driven by the economic growth in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and other countries. Also, increasing construction spending by governments in various countries in this region, especially in China and India, to meet rising industrial and public infrastructure requirements is expected to be a significant driving factor for the market. In the residential segment, rapid urbanization, rising population, and industrialization in emerging economies are the major drivers for the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞. 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐍 & 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐑𝐎 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃., 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐲𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢, 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.

In December 2020, Sobha Ltd., a Bengaluru-based realty major, invested Rs 1000 crore in Delhi and Gurgaon to develop 2.76 million sq ft in order to expand its presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The company recently entered into a joint-development agreement with a Delhi-based builder to develop one million square feet in Delhi, Badarpur region, and concurrently, to build 1.73 million sq ft in Gurgaon.

In May 2020, UAE-based Al Shafar General Contracting Company (ASGC) acquired a 15% stake in Costain, a construction engineering firm. ASGC has agreed to acquire 41.6 million shares from the British Construction firm for USD31 million. Costain plans to use the proceeds from the capital raising for several corporate purposes.

Global Building Construction Market report provides deep insight into the Building Construction market current and future state across various regions. The study comprehensively analyzes the Building Construction market by segmenting based on End-Use (Residential and Non-Residential), Technology (Buildings Construction, Heavy & Civil Engineering Construction and Specialty Trade Contractors), and Geography (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle-East & Africa). The report examines the market drivers and restraints that are influencing the growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with major companyprofiles, including their market shares and projects.

