Global Agriculture Tractors Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Price, Analysis, Trends, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Driving Agricultural Advancements: Explore the Global Agriculture Tractors Market 2023-2028 and Witness the Evolution of Farming Technology.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Agriculture Tractors Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled “Global Agriculture Tractors Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report, Demand, Forecast 2023-2028″, the global agriculture tractors market reached a value of approximately USD 84.6 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing farm mechanisation and growing application of advanced technologies in the agricultural sector, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.50% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 116.8 billion by 2028.
Agriculture tractors, the backbone of mechanised farming, are commonly used for various farming activities such as ploughing, tilling, harrowing, and pulling heavy loads. They play a crucial role in increasing farming efficiency, reducing manual labour, and enhancing overall agricultural productivity. Apart from traditional tasks, contemporary tractors also exhibit advanced features like GPS tracking, automated steering, and telematics, thereby offering significant operational advantages.
The escalating demand for food products driven by the burgeoning global population is a primary driver for the global agriculture tractors market growth. This demand has resulted in increased pressure on the farming sector to maximise crop yield, which, in turn, has driven the shift toward farm mechanisation. Consequently, the adoption of agriculture tractors has been significantly rising.
Furthermore, the introduction of precision farming and the growing popularity of telematics in farming have bolstered the agriculture tractors market demand. Precision farming, using technology for optimising farm operations, has gained traction, leading to an upswing in the demand for tractors equipped with GPS and automated systems. Moreover, the rise of sustainable farming practices has stimulated the market for electric and solar-powered tractors, which offer the dual advantage of being environmentally friendly and cost-effective.
The agriculture tractors market development is also reinforced by increasing government initiatives worldwide. Governments across the globe are promoting farm mechanisation and offering subsidies on agricultural equipment, further propelling the market.
In the manufacturing sector, innovations in tractor design for better ergonomics, increased power, and multi-functionality are supplementing the market growth. For instance, tractors with better fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and improved safety features are increasingly preferred by farmers.
Simultaneously, the expansion of agriculture tractors in non-agricultural sectors also contributes to the agriculture tractors market expansion. Tractors find application in construction and industrial sectors where they are used for hauling heavy materials, thereby diversifying their use-cases.
Global Agriculture Tractors Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on engine power, type, wheel type, and region.
Market Breakup by Engine Power
Less Than 35 HP
36 – 100 HP
101 HP – 200 HP
201 HP – 350 HP
Others
Market Breakup by Type
Orchard Tractors
Row-Crop Tractors
Others
Market Breakup by Wheel Type
Two-Wheel Type
Four-Wheel Type
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global agriculture tractors companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Deere & Company
Escorts Limited
Massey Ferguson
AGCO Corporation
Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited
Sonalika
Alamo Group
Kuhn Group
Others
