EU support for improving food safety standards in Georgia

With EU support under the ENPARD programme in Georgia, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has launched the first support opportunity for Georgian Food Business Operators (FBOs), which have benefitted from previous phases of ENPARD. The support package will include technical assistance and a matching grant opportunity to improve food safety standards in compliance with relevant legislation.

The FAO has already reached out to the eligible beneficiaries with an offer of participation in the Programme. In total, 85 candidate FBOs have expressed interest, and the FAO team is currently defining an action plan for each participant with them.

The first phase of the EU-funded support cycle will ensure that the benefiting FBO representatives are trained on food safety. After this training, FAO will assess the equipment needs of each beneficiary to reach food safety standards. Based on the assessments, EU-funded matching grants of up to US$50,000 will be offered for purchasing the identified equipment.

Under the EU-funded ENPARD IV, FAO will gradually launch various support packages consisting of technical assistance and matching grants to address some of Georgian agriculture’s most pressing food safety challenges.

The European Union has supported rural development in Georgia through its ENPARD Programme since 2013.

