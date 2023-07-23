New dashboard reveals demand for Unitary Patents

24 July 2023

Following the launch of the Unitary Patent system on 1 June 2023, the European Patent Office (EPO) today has published a dashboard that reveals the leading sources of requests for unitary effect, as well as in which of eight broad technology sectors these patents are classified. The dashboard is fed with daily updates from the EPO's own internal workflow, giving an immediate overview of applicants' eagerness to opt for Unitary Patents.

"This dashboard will create transparency through relevant information on how the take-up of the Unitary Patent is evolving", said EPO President António Campinos. "It covers relevant parameters for users to gain a comprehensive overview of the attractiveness of the Unitary Patent to innovating businesses from around the globe."

The new patent is met with an encouraging demand, with an average of 670 requests every week since 1 June. Growing numbers of patent owners are requesting unitary effect for their recently granted European patents, seeking to benefit from greater country coverage (17 participating states so far) and lower cost overheads, as well as less administration thanks to a single entry in the European Patent Register and a business-friendly single annual renewal fee payable to the EPO.

