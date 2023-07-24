Expert Mortgage Brokers are Helping UK Expat and Foreign National Investors to Combat Rising Mortgage Rates

With mortgage rates rising, expert UK expat and foreign national mortgage brokers are helping to combat the increased cost of higher mortgage rates.

The Bank of England’s base interest rate is now at 5%. The future outlook does not look to bright either, with analysts now predicting that interest rates will peak at 6% before they start to come down in mid-2024.

Higher mortgage rates are obviously increasing the monthly cost of managing an investment. However, they are disproportionately affecting the 20-30% of landlords with higher LTVs of between 50 and 75%.