Veger introduce a Wallplug with an exclusive Apple Watch wireless charging pad
A revolutionary 3-in-1 wall charger with Apple Watch wireless charging pad. Charge up to 3 devices efficiently and safely with QC3.0, PD3.0, and Type C support.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veger, a forward-thinking technology firm, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative product, Panel – a multi-functional 3-in-1 wall charger featuring a unique wireless charging pad exclusively for the Apple Watch. Built to provide a high-speed charging experience for up to three devices simultaneously, Panel guarantees convenience and efficiency in device charging
It can help you charge 3 devices quickly
"Panel was conceived out of the need to simplify the process of charging multiple devices," said a Veger spokesperson. "It is a comprehensive solution that includes QC3.0, PD3.0, and Type C support all in one package. It even provides emergency charging for MacBooks, enhancing its versatility."
The Panel also boasts of a maximum output of 18W via the USB A port, ensuring optimal charging speed. Its unique PD design eliminates the risk of overcharging, providing users with confidence and peace of mind.
Comprehensive charging protection
The cutting-edge charger also emphasizes safety with intelligent safeguards against overheating, overcharging, and short circuits, providing comprehensive charging protection. This allows users to charge multiple devices simultaneously without any concern for safety.
Compatible with a variety of devices
Panel's compatibility extends to a wide range of devices, including tablets, phones, and even the Nintendo Switch, alongside the exclusive charging dock for the Apple Watch. The all-inclusive design makes it an exceptional choice for tech-savvy individuals who value both functionality and convenience.
It features the GaN technology
A standout feature of the Panel is the integration of advanced GaN technology, which enables the product to be compact while maintaining peak charging efficiency. This technology also facilitates efficient heat dissipation and intelligent heat control, further enhancing the safety of the charging process.
"With the introduction of Panel, our goal is to provide users with an easy-to-use, professional, and reliable charging system," said the spokesperson for Veger. "If you value dependability and advanced technology in a wall charger, Panel is the perfect solution."
