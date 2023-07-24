Biofiltration Market Size Worth USD 5.3 Billion by 2032 at 9.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofiltration Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biofiltration Market Information By Type, By Filter Media, By Application, By End User, and By Region – forecast till 2032,“ the market size is projected to grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.80% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope:

Biofilters are excellent in removing nutrient-based pollutants from waste water, such as ammonia and nitrate. Ecology is negatively impacted, and human health is negatively impacted when these nutrients enter natural water bodies. Since biofilters cleanse water with minimal chemical and energy input, they are another environmentally friendly option.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 5.3 Billion CAGR 9.80% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Filter Media, Application, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increasing initiatives and funding programs by universities to accelerate research in biofiltration growing demand for clean water

Biofiltration Market Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the market of Biofiltration include.

Aquael, Aquaneering, Inc.

AZOO BIO CORPORATION

EHEIM GmBh & Co. KG

Pentair Aquatic Eco-systems, Inc

Aqua Design Amano Co.,Ltd.

Veolia Water Technologies

Zoo Med Laboratories, Inc.

Waterlife Research Ind. Ltd

Biofiltration Market Trends:



Market Drivers

Increases in both the need for clean water and the number of universities conducting research into biofiltration are propelling the industry forward. University efforts to fund and promote biofiltration research are expected to grow as the market grows.

The proliferation of waterborne diseases and the accompanying rise in water pollution are the primary forces propelling the market. Because of this, wastewater management has become increasingly important so that it may be reused in many different contexts. The demand for fish continues to rise, which is good news for the biofilter industry in aquaculture and fisheries. Those involved in aquaculture and fisheries are encouraged by the rising demand for seafood. Future growth in the biofilter market is expected to be driven by the rising popularity of aquarium fish. In order to keep up with consumer demand, many businesses are investing heavily in research and development of new products and technologies. It is anticipated that there will be a higher need for biofilters in the coming years as aquarium fish become increasingly popular.

Manufacturers are focusing on R&D and new product development to keep up with the expanding consumer market. In addition, numerous administrations and non-profits are introducing initiatives to aid the manufacturing sector. Biofilters' broad availability in a wide range of designs and sizes, as well as their low upfront costs and minimal impact on the environment, are all factors that are expected to drive the biofiltration market forward throughout the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Rising water pollution, unfavorable climate patterns, and disease transmission among fish farms are the key factors preventing the expansion of aquaculture output. It is expected that these factors would slow the growth of the biofilters market over the next few years. Furthermore, several Asian and African countries export fisheries. Weak technological progress and a lack of sufficient management skills are both factors that could affect the biofilter market as a whole.

COVID-19 Analysis:

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a greater demand for biofilters to protect against a wide variety of illnesses. New methods for the diagnosis and prevention of waterborne illnesses and other viral infections can be developed as biofilter applications are refined. However, restrictions placed on the sector slowed biofiltration's development for a while.

Biofiltration Market Segmentation:

Type

The category of biological aerated biofilter systems was the most lucrative in 2022. Having a high tolerance level for hydraulic and organic stocks and being a very effective filtration process, it is perfect for treating sanitary and complicated wastes.

Filter Media

The market for ceramic rings was particularly robust in 2022. It is a vital biological filtration medium for applications such as aquarium filtration systems. Cost, denitrifying bacteria, ease of use, lifespan, and the convenience of cleaning application are all factors expected to contribute to the segment's continued leadership over the forecast period.

Application

As of 2022, the market share leader was VOC treatment. The automotive industry is among those mandated by regulators to build VOC treatment plants.

End-User

Due to growing water scarcity in many regions of the world, the end-user water and wastewater collection sector is projected to lead the market in 2022.

Biofiltration Market Regional Analysis:

North America held the largest share (45.80%) of the Biofiltration Market in 2022 because to the presence of major firms, extensive government funding, and an increase in research efforts in the region. North America is the world leader in biofilter production because it was the first region to adopt the biofiltration method. Market growth is still being fueled by the concept of biofilter-powered, self-cleaning aquariums. In addition, the U.S. market for Biofiltration accounted for the greatest proportion of the market, while the Canadian market for Biofiltration showed the highest growth rate in North America.

Europe The biofiltration sector of the market is currently the second largest. Europe's biofilteration market is expanding due to rising demand for the technology as well as tight environmental regulations that encourage its usage in a wide range of industries. Eco-friendly water treatment systems, such as biofilters, are in high demand because of the thriving local food and beverage industry. In addition, Germany was the largest market for biofiltration, while the UK was the fastest expanding market in Europe.

From 2023 to 2032, the APAC region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global biofiltration market. As one of the world's largest fishing markets, Southeast Asia has seen steady growth in the aquaculture industry, with India, China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam ranking as the region's top four producers.

