Plasterboard Market Research | Growth Overview and Trends Analysis with Forecast 2032

The residential application stood for a notably large revenue share in the worldwide plasterboard market in 2021 among these applications.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the Worldwide Plasterboard Market was USD 24,380 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41,189.5 Million by 2032, experiencing a robust revenue CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period. The significant drivers for the market's revenue growth are the escalating construction activities, the increasing pace of urbanization, and the rapid expansion in the building & construction sector. Plasterboards are gaining popularity in both commercial and residential construction due to their cost-effectiveness, lightweight nature, and ease of installation.

Plasterboard Market Segments:

The Plasterboard Market Report encompasses various parameters providing detailed insights into the industry. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 24,380 Million, and it is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2022 to 2032. By 2032, the forecast indicates the market's revenue to reach USD 41,189.5 Million.

The report's estimation is based on data from the years 2020 to 2021, making 2022 the base year for the analysis. The forecast period for the study spans from 2022 to 2032, during which the revenue will be measured in USD Billion as the quantitative unit.

The primary focus of the report includes comprehensive coverage of key aspects such as revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends within the plasterboard market. The report delves into an in-depth analysis of various segments based on Product Type Outlook and Application Outlook.

Under Product Type Outlook, the segments covered are Standard, Fire-Resistant, Moisture-Resistant, Sound-Insulated, and Others. These categories represent the diverse range of plasterboard products available in the market.

Regarding Application Outlook, the report examines three major segments: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. This analysis sheds light on the different areas where plasterboards find extensive usage.

The geographical scope of the report spans across key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are crucial for understanding the global dynamics and market opportunities.

Overall, the Plasterboard Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis, giving stakeholders valuable insights into the market's performance, growth prospects, and competitive landscape. The data presented enables a better understanding of the industry's current and future state, aiding companies in making informed decisions and capitalizing on emerging trends.

Plasterboard Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Saint-Gobain S.A. launched a new plasterboard called Habito. This plasterboard can hold up to 15 kg of weight with just one screw, making it suitable for hanging heavy items without the need for additional support. Habito also provides excellent acoustic insulation and fire resistance, making it an ideal choice for construction projects.

In 2020, Knauf Gips KG acquired USG Corporation, a leading manufacturer of plasterboard and other building materials, for $7 billion. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Knauf's product offerings in the North American market and strengthening its position as a global leader in the plasterboard industry.

In 2020, Boral Limited announced that it had entered into a joint venture agreement with USG Corporation to produce plasterboard in Asia. The joint venture aimed to leverage Boral's strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region and USG's expertise in manufacturing plasterboard to expand their market reach.

Plasterboard Market Competitive landscape:

The global plasterboard market is characterized by intense competition and fragmentation, with numerous companies actively operating within the industry. To gain a competitive edge and expand their market presence, major players in the plasterboard market are employing diverse strategies. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, establishing strategic agreements and contracts, and focusing on the development of innovative products that cater to evolving customer demands. Among the key players making significant contributions to the global plasterboard market are:

Knauf Gips KG: Knauf Gips KG is a prominent player in the plasterboard market known for its expertise in manufacturing high-quality building materials. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability has allowed it to establish a strong global presence and offer a wide range of plasterboard products to meet the varying needs of customers.

Saint-Gobain S.A.: Saint-Gobain S.A. is a leading multinational corporation recognized for its diverse portfolio of construction materials, including plasterboard solutions. With a rich history and extensive industry experience, the company has built a reputation for delivering reliable and innovative plasterboard products to the market.

USG Corporation: USG Corporation is a well-established name in the plasterboard industry, known for its comprehensive range of building products and solutions. Through continuous research and development efforts, the company has been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge plasterboard technologies and systems.

National Gypsum Company: National Gypsum Company has made significant contributions to the plasterboard market with its exceptional product offerings and commitment to customer satisfaction. As one of the leading manufacturers in the industry, the company's dedication to quality and performance has earned it a strong position in the global market.

These major players, along with others in the plasterboard market, are instrumental in driving innovation, fostering competition, and contributing to the overall growth and development of the industry. Their efforts in developing advanced plasterboard solutions play a crucial role in meeting the evolving construction demands and shaping the future of the global plasterboard market.

