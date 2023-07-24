Medium Chain Triglycerides Market  Set to Grow over $3 billion by 2031 | BASF SE, DuPont, Lonza Group Ltd

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market

Rising health concerns about dietary supplements and increasing demand for a variety of medium-chain triglycerides products such as food, medical & others drive

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medium-chain triglycerides market was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Medium-chain triglycerides market (MCTs) are dietary fats produced for their value as a healthier alternative to trans fats and are naturally found in some foods such as whole foods and dairy products. The chemical molecule known as triglycerides is made up of three fatty acids and a glycerol backbone. The number of carbon atoms in the aliphatic tail formed by these fatty acids determines the type of triglyceride, which can vary.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The key players profiled in the medium chain triglycerides industry report include BASF SE, DuPont, Lonza Group Ltd., Croda International Plc, P&G Chemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Stepan Company, Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Emery Oleochemicals.

The global medium-chain triglycerides market is analyzed across type, source, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global medium chain triglycerides market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the medium chain triglycerides market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

The availability of new raw materials is expected to boost the growth of the medium-chain triglycerides market. Furthermore, the rapidly expanding personal care market is expected to outpour medium-chain triglycerides demand in the coming year. Demand for global medium-chain triglycerides is expected to increase and remain strong in the near future. Furthermore, the growing use of MCT’s oil in dietary supplements and functional foods, as well as awareness of health benefits in terms of weight loss and improved metabolism, are driving medium chain triglycerides market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of medium chain triglycerides among bodybuilders and athletes due to their ability to improve performance is expected to boost medium chain triglycerides market opportunities.

The global medium chain triglycerides market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application and region. As per type, the market is sub-segmented into caproic acid, caprylic acid, capric acid, and lauric acid. By source, the market is classified into coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and others. According to application, the market is divided into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By type, the caprylic acid segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medium-chain triglycerides market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period. The capric acid, lauric acid, and caproic acid segments are also discussed throughout the study.

By application, the dietary supplements segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-third of the global medium-chain triglycerides market revenue. The pharmaceuticals segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The food & beverages and beauty & personal care products segments are also analyzed through the study.

