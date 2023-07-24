Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy Market Poised to Reach CAGR of 19.2% over 2023 - 2031
Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy Market – Current Industry Trends, Growth, Comparative Analysis & Forecast Data (2023 – 2031)HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy (FLIM) is a powerful imaging technique used by researchers and scientists worldwide for various applications in cell biology, neuroscience, biophotonics, and more. FLIM platforms are comprehensive systems that integrate the necessary hardware, software, and components to perform FLIM imaging. These platforms are designed to provide researchers with a complete solution for fluorescence lifetime imaging experiments.
Based on fluorescent markers, the global fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy market is segmented into auto fluorescence, fluorescent proteins, fluorescent markers bound to antibodies and ion indicators. Fluorescent markers are essential tools in various fields, including cell biology, neuroscience, immunology, and molecular biology.
• Auto fluorescence: Auto fluorescence refers to the intrinsic fluorescence emitted by certain biomolecules naturally present in cells or tissues, such as flavins, collagen, elastin, and NADPH. While auto fluorescence can provide some information about the sample, it can also create background noise and interfere with specific fluorescent labelling. To minimize this interference, researchers often use techniques like spectral unmixing or subtraction to separate the desired fluorescent signals from auto fluorescence.
• Fluorescent proteins: They are genetically encoded markers widely used in live cell imaging and other biological applications. These proteins are derived from naturally occurring fluorescent proteins found in jellyfish, corals, and other organisms. Common examples include Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP), Yellow Fluorescent Protein (YFP), and Red Fluorescent Protein (RFP). The advantage of using fluorescent proteins is that they can be genetically introduced into cells or organisms of interest, enabling specific and long-term labelling without the need for external dyes.
• Fluorescent markers bound to antibodies: In immunofluorescence and related techniques, researchers use fluorescent markers conjugated to antibodies to label specific target molecules or antigens. Antibodies are proteins that bind specifically to particular antigens, allowing researchers to target and visualize specific proteins or structures in cells or tissues. The antibodies are conjugated with fluorophores, such as fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC) or cyanine dyes, to enable fluorescence detection of the labeled targets.
• Ion indicators: Ion indicators are fluorescent dyes designed to respond to changes in intracellular ion concentrations, such as calcium (Ca2+), sodium (Na+), or pH. These indicators can be loaded into cells to monitor dynamic changes in ion concentrations, which are crucial for studying cellular processes like neuronal activity, cell signaling, and pH regulation. When the ion indicator binds to the specific ion of interest, it undergoes a conformational change that alters its fluorescence properties, allowing researchers to measure the ion concentration through changes in fluorescence intensity or fluorescence lifetime.
Fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy market has been gaining momentum in Asia Pacific as a powerful imaging technique for studying dynamic cellular processes and molecular interactions. Asian countries have made significant contributions to FLIM research and its applications, resulting in several noteworthy trends in recent years. One prominent trend is the increasing adoption of FLIM in cutting-edge life sciences research across various disciplines. Asian research institutions and universities have been actively incorporating FLIM into their studies on cell biology, neuroscience, cancer research, and drug discovery. The technique's ability to provide quantitative information about molecular interactions and dynamic processes has made it a valuable tool for understanding complex biological phenomena in Asian laboratories. Researchers from Asian institutions are actively collaborating with their counterparts from North America, Europe, and other regions to exchange knowledge, share expertise, and tackle global research challenges. Such collaborations promote cross-cultural learning and enhance the collective understanding of FLIM's potential in addressing scientific questions.
Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy Market Players
o AXIOM OPTICS
o Becker & Hickl GmbH
o Brucker
o HORIBA
o ISS, Inc
o Lambert Instruments BV
o Leica Microsystems
o PicoQuant
o Teledyne Princeton Instruments.
o Other Industry Participants
Global Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy Market:
By Offering
o Platform
o Hardware
o Services
By Type
o Confocal Fluorescence Microscopy
o Total Internal Refraction Microscopy
o Wide-field fluorescence microscopy
o Others
By Domain
o Time-Domain
o Frequency-Domain
By Fluorescent markers
o Auto fluorescence
o Fluorescent proteins
o Fluorescent markers bound to antibodies
o Ion indicators
By Application
o Exploring cellular microenvironments
o Molecular Imaging
o Metabolic Imaging
o FRET Imaging
o Simultaneous NAD(P)H and pO2 Imaging
o Tissue characterization by Autofluorescence
o Clinical Applications
o Others
By End User
o Laboratories
o Academics and Research Institutes
o Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
