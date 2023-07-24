Frozen Food Market Size Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 404.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 4.2%

Frozen Food market size

The global Frozen Food Market garnered $291.8 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $404.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen food is defined as food that has been packaged and frozen for consumption by humans or other animals. The freeze-concentrated solids of frozen food contain crystalline ice. How much ice is present depends on both the temperature and capacity of the solute to lower the melting temperature of ice. The amount of ice in frozen food affects mechanical characteristics by change in the glass transition temperature of partially freeze-concentrated solute matrices and by possible links within the ice network.

Leading market players

Aryzta A.G.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

General Mills Inc.

JBS S.A.

Kellogg Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle S.A.

ConAgra Brands, Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

In every nation, strict government regulations have been put in place regarding the environment and storage conditions of frozen food. These must be properly adhered to when it comes to storage to stop any type of food-borne illness. In addition, food inspectors conduct 24-hour quality checks to confirm that the established rules and regulations are being followed. Large excise taxes are levied on imported frozen meat and other seafood goods in numerous large markets, including China. It is thus anticipated that strict regulations for storage facilities may impede the frozen food market growth.

The ready meals segment to maintain its lead status-

Based on product type, the ready meals segment accounted for more than one-third of the global frozen food market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in usage of frozen pizza crusts, bread, and frozen bakery products across the globe. However, the frozen potatoes segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in consumption of fast food and rise in demand for French fries, chips, and other snacks among all age group drives the growth of the segment.

The food service industry segment to maintain its leadership position-

Based on user, the food service industry segment contributed to the highest market share with more than half of the global frozen food market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for frozen meat, seafood, vegetables, potatoes, fast foods, bakery, and other frozen food products. However, the retail users segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the changes in lifestyle of consumers and growth in the middle-class population in developing economies.

Europe is anticipated to dominate the market, North America to grow at a significant pace by 2027

Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than one-third of the global frozen food market in 2019. This is attributed to large spending capabilities of consumers and economic stability, prominence of ready-to-eat healthy breakfast, and presence of numerous food and bakery giants in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 6.90% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in demand for products such as frozen dough, breads, rolls, & other confectionery products and rise in number of fast food chains and café shops in this region. Furthermore, North America region is anticipated to manifest the CAGR of 2.2% from 2020 to 2027.

