Alfa Chemistry Broadens Product Range: Introducing Isotope-labeled Polymers, Buffers, Reagents, Flavours & Fragrances

The ISO 9001:2015 certified chemical supplier Alfa Chemistry has expanded its range of isotope-labeled products.RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to meet the growing demands of scientific research and various industries, the ISO 9001:2015 certified chemical supplier Alfa Chemistry has expanded its range of isotope-labeled products and now offers a wider range of isotope-labeled polymers, buffers and reagents, flavors and fragrances, and metal stable isotopes.
"The needs of the scientific community and industry are constantly changing. In recent years, we have seen the demand for isotope-labeled products continue to grow, which is why we decided to expand our portfolio of isotope-labeled chemicals," said Alfa Chemistry's Marketing Director. "Researchers and professionals will now have access to an expanded range of isotope-labeled polymers, buffers and reagents, flavors and fragrances, and stable metal isotopes, enabling them to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and innovation."
Isotope-labeled Polymers
Polymers play a vital role in many applications, from drug delivery systems and biomaterials to coatings and textiles. By introducing isotope-labeled polymers, Alfa Chemistry aims to enhance research in these areas by providing scientists with a powerful tool for tracking and analyzing various chemical processes. Isotope-labeled polymers are designed to exhibit the same physical and chemical properties as their non-labeled counterparts, but with the added benefit of being easily detectable and traceable. This breakthrough will facilitate studies in a variety of scientific disciplines, particularly in the biological sciences and plant research, as well as in food and medicine, agriculture, the environment, and geology.
Isotope-labeled Buffers and Reagents
Buffers and reagents are fundamental components in biological and chemical research, often used to control pH levels, stabilize solutions, and catalyze reactions. Isotope-labeled buffers and reagents allow for precise labeling and tracking of molecules, enabling researchers to monitor their behavior in complex systems. This advancement will greatly benefit biochemical and pharmaceutical research, where accurate analysis of reaction processes is crucial. Some of the isotope-labeled buffers and reagents available at Alfa Chemistry are: Disodium deuterium phosphate, Trimethylamine:DCL (D10), Sodium n-dodecyl-d25 sulfate, Trimethylamine N-oxide-D9, Acetic acid-d4, Ammonium-d4 chloride, Boric 11 acid, Sulfur-34, Silicon-30, Sodium deuteroxide, Sodium n-hexadecyl-d33 sulfate, Glycine-d5, Ammonium formate-d5, Imidazole-d4, Glycerol-d8, Acetic acid-D, etc.
Isotope-labeled Flavours & Fragrances
The flavor and fragrance industry relies heavily on accurate analysis and quality control to ensure consistent product standards. By offering isotope-labeled flavors and fragrances, Alfa Chemistry provides a means for manufacturers to validate the authenticity and quality of their products. Isotope labeling allows for the identification and quantification of specific compounds, which is critical in detecting adulteration or monitoring the origin of natural extracts. This development will undoubtedly bolster the trust and competitiveness of the flavors and fragrances market. Alfa Chemistry now offers nearly 200 stable isotope-labeled flavors and fragrances that can be used for the accurate detection and analysis of various flavors and fragrances in foods and beverages.
Metal Stable Isotope
Metal stable isotopes find extensive use in a variety of applications, including geochemistry, environmental studies, and materials research. Alfa Chemistry now offers a comprehensive selection of metal stable isotopes, providing researchers and industries with the tools to investigate elemental transformations, isotopic fractionation, and material development. The addition of metal stable isotopes to its portfolio solidifies Alfa Chemistry's commitment to addressing the diverse needs of the scientific community. Some typical metal stable isotopes are: 63Cu, 65Cu, 64Zn, 107Ag, 109Ag, 46Ti, 47Ti, 48Ti, 54Fe, 56Fe, 57Fe,0 40Ca, 42Ca, 43Ca, 44Ca, etc.
By expanding its portfolio of isotope-labeled products, Alfa Chemistry aims to provide scientists and industry with the tools necessary for cutting-edge research and product development. "We believe that a new level of precision and accuracy can be achieved by incorporating isotope labels into their products, which will ultimately lead to breakthroughs in various fields."
About Alfa Chemistry
With a professional R&D team, stringent quality control measures, and cutting-edge equipment, Alfa Chemistry is renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation. In recent years, the company has dedicated itself to continuously improving and diversifying its product offering. This is in line with its mission to facilitate scientific progress and meet the needs of researchers from a wide range of disciplines.
