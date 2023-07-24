Fueling Scientific Advancements: Alfa Chemistry Newly Releases 30+ Hot Chemical Products for Researchers

About

Alfa Chemistry, a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in organic chemistry, material chemistry, and medicinal chemistry, is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Alfa Chemistry provides building blocks, research chemicals, reagents, catalysts, and reference materials. We offer more than 80,000 products, custom synthesis, and analytical services. Our products can be searched through the search bar on our website. Please get in touch with us if you would like to receive a copy of our product catalog. Upon receiving customers' purchase orders, the in-stock products are ready to be shipped within 3-5 business days. We also provide custom synthesis services for products not listed in our catalog. Our trained chemists are dedicated to working on custom projects designed specifically for the needs of each client. The custom synthesis products and corresponding analytical data will be prepared within a reasonable time frame. Our aim is always to provide efficient service and cost-efficient products. Alfa Chemistry's customers are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Bayer. Alfa Chemistry is also a preferred partner for many universities and non-profit institutes.