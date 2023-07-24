Elderly Oklahoma Woman’s Gift Bag Of Silver Half-Dollars May Be Worth $100,000+

Owned by an elderly Oklahoma woman, this still-sealed canvas bag of 1,000 silver half-dollars struck at the Denver Mint in 1963 is expected to sell for $100,000 or more in an auction conducted by Rare Collectibles TV on July 27, 2023.

