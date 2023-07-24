Patient Portal Market 2023: Estimated to reach USD Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.93%

Patient Portal Market

Patient Portal market size was valued at USD 5301.48 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.93% during the forecast period, reaching USD 15004.69 million by 2028. A patient portal is an online website that helps to maintain all data of patients.

Patients, medical practitioners, and pharmacists have access to this portal at any time and place. This helps the patient to interact with the health care provider. Basic information available on the patient portal includes information about recent doctor visits, patient history, chronic diseases, discharge summaries, current medications, chronic disease medication, vaccines information, allergies, and laboratory test reports. Some patient portals have value-added service such as exchange patient information with health care teams, schedule appointments with physician, request to refill prescription, check benefits and coverage under various insurance providers, update personal information, make payments, order products, download and complete forms, and view educational and disease awareness materials. The patient portal centralizes the information about the patient which helps health care provider to act accordingly and provide effective treatment and track the patient’s health. Patient portals are affordable and easily accessible that increases the medical security and safety of the patient. These portals are helpful during emergencies when a patient is unconscious and for routine check-ups which reduce the time of the patient as well as the physician.

CureMD

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Epic Corporation Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

EClinicalWorks

McKesson Corporation

Intelichart

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Medfusion

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Athenahealth Inc.

By Type

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

By Application

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patient Portal market is one of the many industries that has been impacted. The effects of the pandemic have been felt globally, with major market participants and downstream customers all feeling the squeeze. However, a new report sheds some light on what the future may hold for the Patient Portal market.

The report takes into account multiple factors, including changes in consumer behavior, demand, transport capacity, and trade flow under COVID-19. In addition, the research seeks to contextualize the effects of regional conflict on the market. The report provides valuable insights into the present and future state of the Patient Portal market.

One of the most notable aspects of the report is its analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the industry. The conflict has undoubtedly had an effect on the market, and the report delves into how this has played out. By providing a nuanced perspective on how the Patient Portal market has been influenced by both conflict and pandemic, the report provides valuable information to those who are looking to invest in the industry.

