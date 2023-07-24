New York Art Life Speaks to Successful Printmaking Animator Yan Wang. NYAL Magazine Interview
Carrying down the street the voice in my art, New York has whispered to me: Here, you can be heard.”CHELSEA, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Art Life Magazine most recently spoke with Yan Wang, an incredible printmaker, and animator based in Brooklyn, New York. She shared a lot about her process, and how she overcame many difficult artistic situations to rise to where she is today. She is most excited and proud of her animated short film, The Girls. It is an official selection to the 19th annual Twin Rivers Media Festival and was screened on July 1st at Asheville, NC.
It is an important short film in the message it conveys and the artistic endeavor that went into creating it. Yan has achieved new levels of success by bringing one medium next to another and creating something that is artistic, moving, thought-provoking, and special all in one. However, it was not easy to use her prints for the animation. She mentions in the interview how it was difficult and time-consuming; challenging at times, but she has found so much value and significance in working this way. Yan remarks this animation has opened up the topics she has always wanted to communicate through her work, and it is finally here.
She has also been through a lot of struggles alike many artists, but this has shaped the way she sees the value of art and hard work. Yan was working on a very large piece for her thesis which she screen-printed on a big piece of mirror that was about two meters tall. She was planning to put this into her solo show, but it was accidentally broken by her roommate. She believes that “artworks, in the end, can only be recycled sometimes.” It was heart-wrenching for her to see what happened to her piece, but it helped her hold her pieces closer to her heart. Yan also discussed some hardships artists must go through, which she, herself went through in finding a studio space to create her work. “There was a gap year that I took in 2021, moving back to Shanghai and trying to settle into a printmaking facility. That was something I really wanted to do back then. I was working in two different presses and learning to tattoo as well. It was intense. Then I was preparing to move to New York City after college, again, trying to find a place to print and make physical bodies of work. It was really difficult, and I know many artists go through the same thing. Shifting through studio spaces is a constant and difficult episode in craft-based artists’ lives that is rarely discussed.”
Yan has been remarkably successful in being part of many group and solo exhibitions in New York and other states. Some of these shows include a group exhibition at Greenpoint Gallery as part of their May Salon Show, which had an incredible turnout. Yan also showed her work at Pin-up, a group exhibition at the celebrated :iidrr Gallery in Manhattan. Yan has also worked as a participating artist with this gallery for their spring market. Yan continues to create in New York City and finds great inspiration within everything the city has to offer. She is continuing her printmaking and animation journey.
