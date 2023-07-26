Syosaku-Japan’s Knife Engraving Services Continue

Engraved knife with Kanji characters by Syosaku-Japan Engraved knife with Kanji characters by Syosaku-Japan Engraved knife with Katakana characters, wooden sheath, and fancy box from Syosaku-Japan

Knife engraving is a great way to add a personal touch to any knife. Syosaku decided to continue providing knife engraving services to its customers worldwide.

Many people, prominent or not, showed interest in our knife engraving service when we started it. We decided to continue the service to cater to more customers.” — Toshi Sekiya

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Syosaku-Japan continues to offer knife engraving services with no minimum order value. The skillful Japanese master artisans in Japan do the engraving. They will engrave the knives with Kanji or Katakana characters. Orders are placed after contacting them through email.

Engraving Japanese knives has become a fad for those who are indulged in the food industry. Chefs and home cooks are usually the ones who want their knives to be engraved. They ask their names to be engraved in Kanji or Katakana. Kanji is a system of Japanese writing with the use of Chinese characters. Foreign words are represented using Katakana. Other than for themselves, some customers also buy personalized knives as a gift.

Here is some information about the knife engraving services of Syosaku-Japan:

• Knife engraving costs $30.00.

• For orders to be shipped outside the US, contact them through email at info@syosaku-japan.com.

• Shipping of engraved knives from Japan to the US is $30.00.

• The sale price and free 2-day delivery service are not subject to knives for engraving.

"Many people, prominent or not, showed interest in our knife engraving service when we started it. We decided to continue the service to cater to more customers. We aim to offer not just our products but outstanding services.", said Toshi Sekiya - the owner of Syosaku-Japan.

About Syosaku-Japan

Syosaku is a Japan-based business that offers ready-to-purchase Japanese kitchen knives and Urushi glass plates. They offer Japanese kitchen knife engraving. They can also fulfill custom orders of plates featuring any size, shape, or design that can be desired. "We don't make products. We make a piece of art," is the company’s motto. Japanese knives and Urushi glass plates are Japan’s authentic art. Knife engraving service showcases the Japanese art brought to life.