Jeremy Renner announces ownership in Sweet Grass Vodka
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner announced he is a new owner of the Charleston-based spirit, Sweet Grass Vodka, via Instagram from his home in Reno, Nevada.
This announcement was made almost 8 months following Jeremy Renner’s involvement in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.
“I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” said Renner. “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it.”
Plans are underway for a cross-country appearance and bottle signing tour.
“Jeremy understands the purity and craftsmanship of our vodka intrinsically,” said Jarrod Swanger, CEO of Sweet Grass Vodka. “We are so grateful to share ownership of our brand with someone who resonates with our passion and vision to create the best vodka on the planet.”
Swanger and his wife Alicia founded the 100% potato vodka with their Polish family recipe. Sweet Grass Vodka is continuously distilled, highest quality potato vodka sourced locally in South Carolina with no artificial ingredients or gluten.
As seen in Forbes in 2021, Sweet Grass Vodka won a Master Award in three separate categories for Organic, Micro-distillery and Smoothest as well as “Best Premium Distillery.” In 2022, Sweet Grass Vodka was crowned “Best Domestic Vodka” by the Fifty Best. Most recently, Sweet Grass Vodka won a gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
The product is bottled in downtown Charleston, South Carolina and distributed nationally by RNDC. It is currently sold in stores in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina, and Tennessee and is available for purchase online nationwide.
###
About Sweet Grass Vodka
By refusing to add artificial flavoring we have to rely on fresh, local ingredients to achieve our exceptionally smooth taste. It starts on the field, where hardworking families grow the potatoes that eventually will become Sweet Grass Vodka. In every bottle is a strand of South Carolina grass. To learn more about Sweet Grass Vodka please visit https://sweetgrassvodka.com/.
Kat Wawner,
This announcement was made almost 8 months following Jeremy Renner’s involvement in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.
“I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” said Renner. “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it.”
Plans are underway for a cross-country appearance and bottle signing tour.
“Jeremy understands the purity and craftsmanship of our vodka intrinsically,” said Jarrod Swanger, CEO of Sweet Grass Vodka. “We are so grateful to share ownership of our brand with someone who resonates with our passion and vision to create the best vodka on the planet.”
Swanger and his wife Alicia founded the 100% potato vodka with their Polish family recipe. Sweet Grass Vodka is continuously distilled, highest quality potato vodka sourced locally in South Carolina with no artificial ingredients or gluten.
As seen in Forbes in 2021, Sweet Grass Vodka won a Master Award in three separate categories for Organic, Micro-distillery and Smoothest as well as “Best Premium Distillery.” In 2022, Sweet Grass Vodka was crowned “Best Domestic Vodka” by the Fifty Best. Most recently, Sweet Grass Vodka won a gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
The product is bottled in downtown Charleston, South Carolina and distributed nationally by RNDC. It is currently sold in stores in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina, and Tennessee and is available for purchase online nationwide.
###
About Sweet Grass Vodka
By refusing to add artificial flavoring we have to rely on fresh, local ingredients to achieve our exceptionally smooth taste. It starts on the field, where hardworking families grow the potatoes that eventually will become Sweet Grass Vodka. In every bottle is a strand of South Carolina grass. To learn more about Sweet Grass Vodka please visit https://sweetgrassvodka.com/.
Kat Wawner,
Wawner Strategies
+1 (703) 217 - 8676
kat@wawnerstrategies.com