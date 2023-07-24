Scaling New Depths: Unlocking Business Opportunities in the Aquafeed Sector – Aquafeed Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.8% till 2033, as projected by FMI

North America's global market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a thriving aquaculture sector and increasing seafood consumption. In 2017, the USA's aquaculture industry produced 283 million kilograms of goods valued at USD 1.4 billion. With rapid growth in aquaculture production, the demand for aquafeed is expected to surge in the coming years

The Aquafeed Market has experienced significant growth over the past decade and is projected to continue expanding. Factors driving this growth include a rising world population, increasing health consciousness, and the declining availability of wild fish stocks. As a result, aquaculture is becoming a key solution to meet the growing demand for seafood.



Aqua feed, also known as fishfeed or fishmeal, is a crucial component of the aquaculture industry. It plays a pivotal role in providing essential nutrients to farmed aquatic animals such as fish, shrimp, and other crustaceans. The demand for aqua feed has been steadily increasing due to the rise in global fish consumption, growing aquaculture industry, and the need for sustainable protein sources.

By 2033, aquafeed market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 90.9 billion, with a strong CAGR of 6.8% over the next ten years. This significant growth is anticipated from its starting point of US$ 46.8 billion in 2023.

The aqua feed market has grown greatly due to multiple factors. Key reasons include growing customer awareness about the health benefits of seafood.

In aqua feed market, manufacturers' profitability can impact as raw materials like fish meal, fish oil, and soya bean oil prices may fluctuate.

Market Opportunities



In aqua feed market, there are many opportunities as the demand for seafood is increasing day by day. There are many technological advancements are seen, such as the development of feed ingredients and formulations. From this also, the demand for acquiring seafood is increasing

This is a very sustainable way to produce seafood compared to traditional fishing. People are now becoming health conscious nowadays, so they are demanding aqua feed because it has many health benefits– it contains protein, minerals, fats, carbohydrates, and vitamins.

Key Takeaways

The aqua feed market is expected to grow consistently from 2023 to 2033, with a projected US $90.9 billion value by 2033.

In 2022, the United States emerged as the dominant force in the aqua feed market, commanding a significant market share of 31.2%.

Germany showcased impressive progress in 2022, attaining a market share of 8.5% and signaling a rising interest in the aqua feed sector.

The aqua feed market in Japan witnessed substantial expansion in 2022, securing a significant market share of 4.8% and demonstrating its increasing market potential.

India made a main entry into the aqua feed market in 2022, capturing a market share of 8.0% and showcasing its active involvement and influence within the industry.





Competitors Winning Strategies



Competitors of the aqua feed market are applying many strategies to become a leading company. Companies are focusing on research and development to develop new ingredients which help enhance the health and growth of fish and other aquatic animals. They are opening new feed factories all over the world to meet the growing demand for aqua feed in their regions.

They are making partnerships with other industries as well to accelerate the development of new ingredients also, they get more new customers from other industries.

Top 15 Key Players in Aqua Feed Market

Cargill, Incorporated Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL BioMar Group Ridley Corporation Limited Aller Aqua Biostadt India Limited BENEO Alltech INVE Aquaculture AKER BIO MARINE Skretting Purina Animal Nutrition LLC Dibaq Aquaculture Avanti Feeds Limited The Waterbase Limited





Recent Developments:

Aller Aqua: Aller Aqua revealed its relationship with the Bayrise fish farm in Kenya to its long-term development with high-quality goods that will enhance aquaculture in Kenya.

Aquafeed Market by Category

By Species:

Crustaceans

Fish

Others



By Form:

Extruded

Powder

Liquid

Pellets

By Function:

Health

Digestion

Palatability

Special Nutrition

By Ingredients:

Marine

Land Animal

Veg/Grain

Carotenoid

Nutrients

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Wholesalers

Speciality Stores

Online

Other Retail Formats

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





