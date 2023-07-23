Black Briar Advisors Announces the Launch of Black Briar Puerto Rico
"Our expansion into this market provides us with the opportunity to re-energize the hospitality industry, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to the local community.”SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Briar Advisors, a premier real estate investment company, today announced the opening of their new offices in Puerto Rico, introducing Black Briar Puerto Rico. The new branch will continue the firm's successful specialization in the acquisition, repositioning, and asset management of distressed hotel & resort assets.
— Maritza Vicente
Founded by Stephen Nalley, a seasoned investor and author of the best-selling book "The Ultimate Guide to Managing Distressed Hotel Assets", Black Briar Advisors and its principals boast a two-decade track record of success in reviving distressed hotel and resort assets.
"Expanding our operations into Puerto Rico represents a key milestone for Black Briar Advisors," said Nalley. "With a thriving tourism industry and unique investment opportunities, Puerto Rico offers an exciting landscape for us to leverage our successful business model. We look forward to bringing our proven expertise in repositioning distressed hotel assets to this vibrant market."
At the helm of Black Briar Puerto Rico will be Maritza Vicente, a veteran in the industry and a recognized leader in the Puerto Rican market. Her vast local knowledge and seasoned expertise are poised to lead the company's efforts in identifying, acquiring, and repositioning distressed assets throughout the territory.
"I am thrilled to be leading Black Briar Puerto Rico," said Vicente. "Our expansion into this market provides us with the opportunity to reenergize the hospitality industry, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to the local community. We are committed to deploying our proven strategies in asset management to optimize returns for our investors and stakeholders, while also driving a positive and sustainable impact on the Puerto Rican hotel industry."
The establishment of Black Briar Puerto Rico signals the company's continued growth and strategic expansion. The team at Black Briar is excited to bring its established, proven strategies to this dynamic and robust market.
About Black Briar Advisors
Black Briar Advisors is a leading real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, repositioning, and asset management of distressed hotel & resort assets. The firm has a 20-year proven track record, and it was founded by Stephen Nalley, the author of the best-selling book "The Ultimate Guide to Managing Distressed Hotel Assets".
