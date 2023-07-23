SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA'S EXPECTATIONS FROM PRESIDENT MARCOS' SONA

Aside from outlining the administration's policy priorities, including the legislative agenda and plans to address pressing national issues, I am looking forward to hearing the President's plans for job creation, poverty reduction, measures to stimulate economic growth, and matters concerning security threats, particularly on the issue of China's aggressive actions within the West Philippine Sea.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor and Employment and the Committee on National Defense, I am hoping for the inclusion of some of my priority measures, such as the proposed E-Government Act (SB 455), Philippine Coast Guard Modernization Act (SB 2016), and Apprenticeship Training Act (SB 1083).

Nasa prayoridad ng Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation ang panukalang National Defense Act at umaasa tayo na mababanggit ito sa mga repormang nais itaguyod ng Pangulo.

This measure seeks to amend the antiquated National Defense Act of 1935 to provide for a change in the military structure of the Armed Forces of the Philippines that is more responsive to current and future non-conventional security threats to the country's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

By and large, I expect the President to touch on issues concerning the country's foreign policy, international engagements, and diplomatic initiatives; updates on infrastructure development and projects that contribute to the nation's growth and connectivity program; initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education, labor and employment, poverty alleviation, and other social services; efforts to maintain peace and security within the country; and issues of corruption and the government's commitment to transparency and good governance.

Sa pagbawi ng Pangulo ng state of public health emergency sa bansa, malaking hamon ang kinakaharap ng kasalukuyang administrasyon. Nakasalalay sa mga hakbang na gagawin sa mga susunod na buwan ang panunumbalik ng sigla ng ating ekonomiya at pagtataguyod ng mga program na magsisilbing pananggalang sa mga matitinding hamon gaya ng kinaharap nating pandemya.