How Not Hiring a Houston Car Accident Lawyer Will Cost a Person More Money, insights from Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC

As a former insurance adjuster, I've seen how insurers exploit unrepresented claimants. Hiring a Houston Car Accident lawyer levels the field, ensuring fair compensation. Contact Rose Sanders Law Firm”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of a car accident, dealing with insurance companies can be a daunting task. Insurance adjusters, like Charles K Sanders, who possess extensive knowledge of the industry, often utilize deceptive tactics to reduce claim payouts for injured individuals. As a Houston Car Accident lawyer at the Rose Sanders Law Firm, Erica Rose, a Reality TV Star turned legal powerhouse, understands the complexities of these tactics. Her firm settles an impressive 98% of Houston Car Accidents during the claims process, saving both lawyers and clients valuable resources. This article sheds light on why not hiring a qualified Houston Car Accident lawyer may end up costing a person more money.
--Understanding the Insurance Company's Strategy:
Insurance companies have special departments dedicated to handling cases with unrepresented individuals. These departments aim to convince the injured claimant not to hire a lawyer and instead accept a minimal "Convince Fee" settlement. However, what they don't disclose is that these offers are usually far lower than the rightful compensation that a skilled attorney could secure.
--Manipulative Tactics:
Former insurance adjuster Charles K Sanders knows the tricks of the trade. He is familiar with the tactics employed by insurance companies to diminish the value of a claim, such as downplaying injuries, disputing liability, or using prior medical history against a person. Without an experienced lawyer to counter these tactics, a person may unknowingly settle for a fraction of what they truly deserve.
--Identifying the Full Value of a Claim:
Houston Car Accident lawyers, especially those associated with the Rose Sanders Law Firm, possess the expertise to accurately assess the full value of a claim. They take into account not only the immediate medical expenses but also future medical costs, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other potential damages. This comprehensive approach ensures that the injured party receives a fair and just settlement.
--Avoiding Costly Mistakes:
Navigating the legal intricacies of a car accident claim can be a minefield for a person without legal representation. Simple errors in documentation, missed deadlines, or improper communication with the insurance company can jeopardize the claim and lead to significant financial losses.
--Contingency Fee Arrangement:
To make high-quality legal representation accessible to everyone, the Rose Sanders Law Firm operates on a contingency fee basis. This means that clients do not pay any upfront fees or out-of-pocket expenses. The firm only collects a fee if they successfully recover compensation for a person. This arrangement empowers injured individuals to seek professional legal help without worrying about immediate financial strain.
If a person or their loved one has been involved in a car accident, don't let insurance companies take advantage of the situation. Contact the experienced Houston Car Accident lawyers at the Rose Sanders Law Firm for a free consultation. By having a skilled Houston Car Accident Lawyer in a person's corner, a person can rest assured that their rights are protected, and they stand a better chance of receiving the compensation they rightfully deserve. Take the first step towards securing your future – schedule a consultation with us today by calling our Houston Office at (713)-221-3773
