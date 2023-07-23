Shoe with Knitted Upper Market Expected to Reach $3,195.1 Million by 2025

Shoe with Knitted Upper Market- amr

Knitted technology can be directly used with dyed yarn without any dying process, and can be used with various colors.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Shoe with knitted upper Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global shoe with knitted upper market size was $2,031.0 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $3,195.1 million in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% through the forecast period. The casual shoe segment dominated the global shoe with knitted upper market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the shoe with knitted upper market forecast period. Shoe with knitted upper are footwear in which the upper part of the shoe is made using machine knitted fabric. These shoes provide sock like comfort and maintain a trendy yet athletic look. The shoe with knitted upper has become increasingly popular among the younger generation owing to high influence of sports. The knitted upper shoe requires very little manual labor while manufacturing, which allows footwear manufacturers to move production closer to their larger markets, which decreases the costs of shipping and tariffs.

Get Sample Copy of Report Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5230

The shoe with knitted upper market is driven by the increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. The rise in demand for this product is also attributed to the functional benefits it provides such as being lightweight and comfortable. Moreover, rise in the number of sports inspired children and increasing concerns about foot health among customers also fuel the growth of the market. However, strict implementations of government regulations toward footwear industries acts as the major restraint for this shoe with knitted upper market. The upsurge in the e-commerce industry is expected to provide ample opportunities for this in the future.

The has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into casual shoes, sports shoes, and running shoes. Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By region, the shoe with knitted upper market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2017, the casual shoe segment had the highest share in the market owing to the increase in the disposable income of consumers all over the world and increase in influence of online shopping. However, the running shoe is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period due to rise in number of sport-inspired children as well as growth in trend of health and fitness among consumers.

Request For Customization@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5230

In 2017, the specialty store dominated the distribution channel segment in the market. This was due to the factor of immediate gratification and the option of trail before purchase. However, e-commerce segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in penetration of internet and smartphones all around the world.

Key findings of the Shoe With Knitted Upper Market:

Based on type, the casual shoes segment was the highest contributor to the shoe with knitted upper market growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%, from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest contributor to the shoe with knitted upper market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the running shoes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment accounted for less than one-third in the shoe with knitted upper market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Based on distribution channel, the others segment accounted is anticipated to grow at the higher CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f302067908edced3d70932be7b3f31f6

Similar Reports:

Pre-Op Shoes Market

Post-Op Shoe Market