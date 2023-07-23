Prime Minister expresses gratitude to revolution contributors

VIETNAM, July 23 - THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended a meeting in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế on Saturday to honour outstanding contributors to the revolution on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).

The event saw the presence of 300 delegates representing more than 9.2 million revolution contributors across Việt Nam.

PM Chính expressed his deep gratitude to veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, war invalids, martyrs’ families, and other contributors to the revolution.

He said that over revolutionary periods, especially the struggles for national independence and reunification, the defence of the border, and the performance of international missions, generations of Vietnamese people bravely devoted their lives for the sake of national construction and safeguarding and the people’s peace and happiness, and many fell down or sustained wounds.

Over the last 76 years, the Party and State have paid special attention to gratitude expressing activities, issued a number of policies to support war invalids, martyrs’ relatives and other revolution contributors, and considered this as an important and regular political task, he noted.

PM Chính highlighted the development of the “Paying the Debt of Gratitude” movement in society, the building and upgrade of martyr graves, cemeteries and monuments, as well as the fruitful search for, repatriation and identification of martyr remains.

On behalf of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other Party and State leaders, PM Chính voiced his admiration for the strong will and efforts by war invalids, martyrs’ relatives, and other revolution contributors to move forwards and continue dedicating their strength, wisdom, and talent to supporting their families, hometowns, and the nation.

Pointing out difficulties facing revolution contributors, he asked all-level administrations, sectors, and localities to continue properly implementing the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, further promote the care for the contributors, and overhaul related policies and legal regulations to help make up for their disadvantages.

The Government leader demanded grassroots-level administrations to create favourable conditions for war invalids and martyrs’ families to better bring into play their role in economic development to further contribute to the society.

The PM underlined the need to increase communications to educate young people on the country’s history. He also called on revolution contributors nationwide to continue upholding traditions, making dedications, and setting bright examples for younger generations to follow.

Also on July 22, PM Chính visited and presented gifts to Nguyễn Trung Chính, 94, a veteran revolutionary in Phú Nhuận Ward, and Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyễn Thị Vàng, 100, in Thủy Xuân Ward of Huế City.

The same day Prime Minister Chính toured key projects in the central province of Quảng Trị.

On the occasion of the upcoming 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023), he offered incense and flowers at the Trường Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery, the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery, the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel.

He also visited some beneficiaries of State policies who rendered their service to the nation. – VNS