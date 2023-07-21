U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Media Note

July 21, 2023

Deputy Chief of Mission Hallett Assumes Charge of U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Stephanie Hallett, assumed charge of the Embassy on July 21, 2023. Ambassador Tom Nides concluded his service as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel and transferred his authority to Hallett, who is now the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires.

Ms. Hallett – a career diplomat who previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission in both Muscat, Oman and in Nicosia, Cyprus – will hold this position until a new ambassador to Israel is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

####

By U.S. Mission Israel | 21 July, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases