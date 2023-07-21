Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,522 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Chief of Mission Hallett Assumes Charge of U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Media Note
July 21, 2023

Deputy Chief of Mission Hallett Assumes Charge of U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Stephanie Hallett, assumed charge of the Embassy on July 21, 2023. Ambassador Tom Nides concluded his service as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel and transferred his authority to Hallett, who is now the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires.

Ms. Hallett – a career diplomat who previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission in both Muscat, Oman and in Nicosia, Cyprus – will hold this position until a new ambassador to Israel is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

####

By U.S. Mission Israel | 21 July, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

Deputy Chief of Mission Hallett Assumes Charge of U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more