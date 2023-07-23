PHILIPPINES, July 23 - Press Release

July 22, 2023 Villar: 'Border facility' needed to combat diseases from imported agri products Diseases detrimental to the country's agricultural sector can be avoided with the establishment of a border facility to inspect and examine imported meat, fisheries and other agricultural products entering the Philippines. Sen. Cynthia Villar, together Department of Agriculture Usec. Domingo Panganiban, Congressman Department of Agrarian Reform, led the groundbreaking ceremony of Commodity Examination Facility for Agriculture (CEFA) in Angat, Bulacan. "This is the first, and we hope that we will be at the ground breaking ceremonies of the other two more inspection facilities to be put up in Cebu and Davao," said Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on Food and Agriculture. She said ground breaking and MOA signing for the establishment our very first border control facility is a milestone for our country. She said the construction of CEFA, a state-of-the-art facility, is in compliance with the Food Safety Act of 2013 or Republic Act 10611. "The lack of adherence to the Food Safety Act of 2013 has led to the inadequate management of the African Swine Fever (ASF) challenge, and created a risk of other diseases in livestock entering the Philippines," pointed out the senator. "This compromise the quality and safety of food products endangers consumer health and undermines the reputation of the agricultural industry," she added. With the CEFA that will enforce stricter rules and ensure a thorough examination of agricultural cargo, Villar said risk of diseases and other potential threats will be minimized. This will contribute to safer food products for consumers and protect public health. Through comprehensive examination and inspection protocols, she said CEFA will be a crucial tool in detecting and preventing the spread of diseases in livestock, reducing the likelihood of outbreaks. This proactive approach will protect the agricultural sector and local communities from potential epidemics, ensuring the stability of food production Villar relared that all developed countries have these facilities as part of their strengthened food safety and quarantine, inspection regulations. The laboratory shall enable the immediate testing of samples from commodities suspected to carry animal, fish or plant pests or diseases and other hazardous contents. A crematorium will also be in place to ensure safe disposal of confirmed agricultural commodities with quarantine violations, if these cannot be returned to origin. Futhermore, Villar said a border facility will also help in preventing agricultural smuggling because the shipment shall undergo 100% inspection of farm commoditie using not only human power but also modern technology. The continued smuggling of agricultural products undercuts domestic producers and compromises our food safety and our revenue collections which otherwise should fund social services for the benefit of our people. Villar: 'Border facility' laban sa mga sakit mula sa imported agri products MAIIWASAN ang mga sakit na nakasasama sa ating agricultural sector sa pagtatayo ng border facility para busisiin ang imported meat, fisheries at iba pang agricultural products na pumapasok sa Pilipinas. Pinangunahan ni Sen. Cynthia Villar, kasama si Department of Agriculture Usec. Domingo Panganiban ang groundbreaking ceremony ng Commodity Examination Facility for Agriculture (CEFA) sa Angat, Bulacan. "This is the first, and we hope that we will be at the ground breaking ceremonies of the other two more inspection facilities to be put up in Cebu and Davao," ayon kay Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on Food and Agriculture. Aniya, isang 'milestone' sa ating bansa ang ground breaking at MOA signing para sa ating first border control facility. Alinsunod sa Food Safety Act of 2013 or Republic Act 10611, ang pagtatayo ng CEFA, isang state-of-the-art facility. "The lack of adherence to the Food Safety Act of 2013 has led to the inadequate management of the African Swine Fever (ASF) challenge, and created a risk of other diseases in livestock entering the Philippines," giit ng senador. "This compromise the quality and safety of food products endangers consumer health and undermines the reputation of the agricultural industry," dagdag pa niya. Ipinahayag ni Villar na mababawasan nito ang panganib ng mga sakit at iba pang potensiyal na banta. Magkakaroon din tayo ng mas ligtas na mga pagkain para sa consumers at maproprotektahan ang kalusugsn ng publiko. Sa komprehensibong examination at inspection protocols, magiging mahalagang sandata ang CEFA upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng mga sakit sa livestock. "This proactive approach will protect the agricultural sector and local communities from potential epidemics, ensuring the stability of food production." Sinabi ni Villar na may ganitong pasilidad lahat ng 'developed countries' para palakasin ang food safety at quarantine, inspection regulations. Agarang masusuri sa laboratoryo ang samples mula sa commodities na pinagdududahang may animal, fish o plant pests o mga sakit at iba psng panganib. May crematorium din para matiyak ang ligtas na pagtatapon ng kumpirnadong agricultural commodities na may quarantine violations. Makatutulong din ang border facility upang maiwasan ang agricultural smuggling dahil isasailalim sa 100% inspection ang farm commodities. "The continued smuggling of agricultural products undercuts domestic producers and compromises our food safety and our revenue collections which otherwise should fund social services for the benefit of our people," binigyan diin pa ni Villar.