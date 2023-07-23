TELF AG published a report analyzing the challenges and price trends in China's manganese ore market
TELF AG report explores recent developments and market sentiments surrounding manganese ore and electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) in China.
China's manganese ore market is currently facing challenges that have dampened market sentiment. ”LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TELF AG, an international physical commodities trader with 30 years of industry expertise, has recently published a report analyzing the challenges and price trends in China's manganese ore market. The report explores recent developments and market sentiments surrounding manganese ore and electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) in China, shedding light on the dynamics impacting the global manganese ore industry.
— TELF AG
According to TELF AG, the global manganese ore market has been experiencing fluctuations, and China, being a major player in the industry, has not been immune to these changes. The report delves into the pricing dynamics and market sentiment surrounding both manganese ore and EMM. As traders and exporters navigate through uncertain waters, the purchasing decisions of domestic mills are also significantly impacting the overall market sentiment.
As per TELF AG's report, China's port manganese ore prices have exhibited little change despite the reduction in July alloy tenders from major local mills. Traders have been cautious in altering their offers due to persistently high costs. This has been further exacerbated by a limited number of traders willing to make significant cuts, resulting in minimal fluctuations in pricing.
TELF AG states that recent developments in the manganese ore market have led to increased inquiries from traders. The fixation of July tender prices for Silicomanganese (SiMn) by Hesteel has provided some clarity, prompting traders to reevaluate their strategies accordingly.
However, the report highlights challenges in China's Electrolytic Manganese Metal (EMM) market. The EMM market has faced a prolonged period of weak performance, leading both traders and exporters to reduce their offers to stimulate sales and alleviate mounting stock pressure. Additionally, domestic mills lowering their tender prices during the July purchasing period has further contributed to the weak performance of the EMM spot market.
As per TELF AG's analysis, despite discussions of production cuts to revive market sentiment, the impact has been limited. The overall bearish outlook of the EMM market has continued to adversely affect demand, leading to a persistently weak export market for China's EMM.
In conclusion, China's manganese ore market is currently facing challenges that have dampened market sentiment. Persistently high costs have deterred significant adjustments to offers, contributing to a relatively stable pricing environment. The fixation of July tender prices for SiMn has generated increased inquiries, providing hope for a clearer market direction.
However, the report highlights the continued weakness in the EMM market, with traders and exporters resorting to price cuts to stimulate sales and reduce stock pressure. The prevailing market challenges are compounded by domestic mills' decisions to lower tender prices.
As China's manganese ore industry navigates through uncertain times, TELF AG stresses the importance for stakeholders to closely monitor global demand patterns and implement strategies to address the prevailing bearish outlook. The future of China's manganese ore market depends on the industry's ability to adapt and find innovative solutions to the challenges at hand.
For more insights on commodities markets, please visit TELF AG's media page at: https://telf.ch/media/
To read TELF AG's full report on China's manganese ore market, click here: https://telf.ch/telf-ag-report-on-the-chinese-manganese-ore-market-july-22-2023/
About Telf AG
TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with a rich history of 30 years in the industry. The company operates globally, providing effective marketing, financing, and logistics solutions to commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG's customer-focused approach allows them to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, fostering long-term partnerships. Renowned for operational excellence and reliability, TELF AG is widely recognized and respected among consumers and industry peers alike.
Rick De Oliveira
TELF AG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
TELF AG end to end Solutions for Commodities Producers