Google partners with Black Tech Founders in Philadelphia to expose 200 Students to careers in STEM

Google joins forces with Grace3 Technologies and the National Black Empowerment Council to help teach kids how to stay safe and secure online at the Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, July 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X5_Google_X5_Photo/Video Recap

Philadelphia, PA, July 21, 2023 – Grace3 Technologies and the National Black Empowerment Council celebrated their 3rd annual Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit - Powered by Google. The free event took place today that was designed to empower the next generation of leaders by delivering hands-on, real-world tools and emerging technologies such as Drones, robotics, STEM career options, and the launch of Google’s Online Roadshow in Philadelphia, Be Internet Awesome. Over 200 Philadelphia youth attended to learn all about advanced technologies and STEM careers.

John Henry, Grace3 Technologies, Chairman & CEO, said, “Our annual tech summit is a remarkable convergence of community and technology. Its purpose is to propel forward the realms of racial and digital accessibility fostering equity and inclusive progress within the technology industry. We are particularly thrilled to welcome Google this year, as they will personally inspire the young minds of Philadelphia, encouraging them to be more responsible in the world of technology. We are proud to be part of Google’s launch of their Online Roadshow in Philadelphia.”

The event occurred at the Science History Institute , a museum and library that collects, preserves, interprets, and shares stories behind science.

Google spokesperson Marley McAliley said, “We are thrilled to have launched our Online Safety Roadshow in Philadelphia earlier today. Participating in the X5 Teen Tech Summit is incredibly meaningful work that we are proud to be a part of. Through our presence, we have the opportunity to educate and inspire young minds, teaching them about innovative career paths in STEM and the importance of being responsible online.”

“Online safety for Philadelphia youth is of paramount importance, and the opportunity for students to get essential tips on navigating the digital world is incredibly impactful for the next generation,” said House Speaker Representative Joanna McClinton, “With Google’s support, this partnership underscores our commitment to empowering young individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to explore the internet safely.”

Students engaged with leading innovators and experts from various science, technology, and corporate sectors. The event included a museum tour, scavenger hunt, tech play, and information on STEM careers. This program encouraged the exploration of advanced technology careers and opened the pathways to access them. This event was made possible by Grace3 Technologies, NBEC, and Google. Many organizations came together to present to local youths, like, Philly Robotics Coalition , Drone Cadets , Rajant Robotics , Verizon Critical Response Team , Skydio , Digital Barriers , and more.

“Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit exposes youth to advanced technologies and career opportunities that exist in STEM, " said Darius Jones, founder and CEO of, National Black Empowerment Council. He continues, “At NBEC, we recognize our alliance with Grace3 Technologies and the significance of engaging in such initiatives that create opportunities for our youth to explore and pursue their interests without limitations.”

For more information about partnering in 2024, please contact John Henry with Grace3 Technologies at jhenry@grace3technologies.com .

###

About Grace3 Technologies

Grace3 Technologies, LLC, a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise (“MBE"), is a manufacturer and value-added reseller of next-generation custom, portable data networks, gateways, routers, cellular modems, point-to-point communications, and antennas to provide users with reliable, high bandwidth internet connectivity and networking capabilities for their critical communications and digital data needs. We specialize in mobile, fixed, and wifi critical communications networks for law enforcement, public safety, EMS, utilities, oil and energy, schools, hospitals, and transportation fleets that demand reliable connectivity for general-purpose applications including voice, video, and data. Transmitting real-time video and data from the field requires a lot of bandwidth, and relying on a single connection or failover leaves organizations vulnerable. Grace3 Technologies is an industry leader that provides resilient internet connectivity delivering the upload and download capacity that keeps teams connected and safe on the frontlines.

About National Black Empowerment Council

The National Black Empowerment Council’s (NBEC) mission is to empower leaders to work together strategically to close the systemic wealth, influence, and achievement gaps between African Americans and more structurally advantaged groups.

About the Science History Institute

The Science History Institute illuminates the science and technology that is “hidden in plain sight.” We explore compelling but often lesser-known stories of science – and we don’t just mean discoveries made by scientists in laboratories. We dive deep into the history of scientific successes and failures, strange surprises, and mishaps. We tell the stories behind the science. So, visit our museum and library, listen to our podcasts, read our magazine, and explore our digital collections and blog to be awakened to scientific stories that are interesting and delightful. www.sciencehistory.org

About Drone-Cadets

Drone-Cadets is a unique Drone Education Program designed to produce safe and responsible drone pilots of any age. Our Certified Drone Instructors have taught more than two thousand students. We work with schools and organizations throughout the New York area and beyond, to bring life-changing technology education to families and under-served populations here and around the world.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low- latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial and service provider customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 75 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, warehouse and manufacturing automation, municipalities, heavy construction, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Verizon Critical Response Team

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000, and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video, and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security, and control.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world’s most intelligent flying machines for use by consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in Redwood City, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain and manufacturing security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreesen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.

About Digital Barriers

Digital Barriers has redefined the internet of video things (IoVT), with safety and security products that combine unique, low-bandwidth live streaming with edge analytics. It partners with major network operators such as Vodafone and AT&T to provide its world-beating video security products to the mass market, delivering revolutionary performance without the need for specialist hardware. Building on its proven heritage of delivering secure live video solutions to governments, military and specialist law enforcement, the technology requires 50-75% less bandwidth to deliver live video where it’s needed, when it’s needed, across both fixed and cellular networks.

About Police Athletic League of Philadelphia (PAL)

For 75 years, the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia (PAL) has been a unique resource for disadvantaged youth. PAL officers work proactively with the community to mentor children and help guide them on the pathway to success. PAL operates 15 centers strategically placed in low-income, high-crime neighborhoods to build positive and enduring relationships between Philadelphia Police Officers and the community, while keeping children safe and offering enriching free programming to help them succeed.

About Netter Center for Community Partnerships at the University of Pennsylvania

Founded in 1992, the Barbara and Edward Netter Center for Community Partnerships at the University of Pennsylvania brings together the resources and assets of both Penn and the wider community to help solve universal problems such as poverty, health inequities, environmental injustice, and inadequate, unequal education as they are manifested in the University's local geographic area of West Philadelphia and Philadelphia at large. A major component of the Netter Center's work is mobilizing the vast resources of the University of Pennsylvania to help traditional public schools become and function as innovative University-Assisted Community Schools (UACS). UACS are community schools in which universities serve as the lead partner in providing broadly based, sustained support. Academic partnerships connect the university’s and school’s curricula through a common focus on helping to solve local community-identified problems. This approach is designed to simultaneously improve community wellbeing and advances research, teaching, and learning (K-16+).









Attachments

John Henry Grace3 Technologies 2158343011 jhenry@grace3technologies.com Marcia Perry Dix Perry Media Group 717-576-1899 marcia@pmg.media