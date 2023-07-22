UNCOVER THE LIMITLESS BOUNDARIES OF TRUE LOVE AND PASSION IN ETTENIG SAYAM’S LATEST NOVEL
Be enthralled in the timelessness of love and reconciliation in Ettenig Sayam’s contemporary retelling of the Biblical tale of Abraham and SarahTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ettenig Sayam rewrites the conventional sentiments of passionate love in her unique and 21st-century take involving one of the most prominent Biblical stories that tested one’s faith in love. In her new book “Aren & Élise,” readers are offered a fascinating rework of these elements.
Sixty-two-year-old Aren and fifty-year-old Élise, our modern-day Abraham and Sarah respectively, encounter each other on a trip that will not only lead them to miracles of love and hope but will also challenge everything they believed in.
A second-generation Haitian, Ettenig Sayam studied at Catholic schools in New Jersey before attending a Methodist College. For a time, she moved to France to learn and pursue a Master’s Degree in French. She also practiced law, accepted pro bono work, and worked as a compliance professional in the financial services industry for several years.
In a review for Readers’ Favorite, Alex Ndirangu commends “the author’s originality in her writing”. Another reader, Vincent Dublado writes that Sayam “understands the level of maturity in the romantic relationship between the two protagonists perfectly” and that “the novel presents the idea that advancing age is no excuse for not reaching for your goal because it is only in our minds that we are truly old”.
“Aren & Élise” is offered in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. To know more about this delightful romantic drama, you may visit Ettenig Sayam’s website at www.ettenigsayam.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17142495529 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other