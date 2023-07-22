Top recruiter sends off cycling team to represent Forces

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas-- Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Amrhein, commander of Air Force Recruiting Service, sent off the Air Force Cycling Team's Texas riders with encouraging words on July 20, 2023, at the recruiting command headquarters at JBSA-Randolph, Texas.

"We are excited to see this great crowd of professional riders out representing the Air and Space Forces and speaking about all the opportunities available in the Air Force, whether that be active duty or in our Air National Guard or Air Force Reserve, as well as in our Space Force," Amrhein said. "These volunteers are out telling their story, and that’s what we need. Most Americans are unfamiliar with the Air Force and Space Force and our opportunities, so we appreciate the Air Force Cycling Team spreading the word."

Amrhein commands AFRS, which accessions more than 26,000 non-prior service members each year into one of more than 130 enlisted career opportunities. Additionally, AFRS recruits officer candidates, chaplains, and medical professionals. AFRS also oversees the total force recruiting marketing and advertising program for the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. AFRS is composed of three active-duty groups and 32 squadrons combined.

But this team does more than just tell their story; they are wingmen for the entire group cycling across Iowa and come with a mission to provide assistance to the other riders along the way should folks need it.

Because of this positive outreach, military members who participate in RAGBRAI are eligible for permissive travel under the We Are All Recruiters, WEAR, program. WEAR provides up to 14 days (about 2 weeks) of non-chargeable leave per year for active-duty Airmen or Guardians to participate in events that benefit the Air Force or Space Force recruiting mission. Learn more about WEAR at www.recruiting.af.mil/WEAR.

"There are many ways to spread our message, but one of the most impactful ways to truly connect with people is to do it face to face with ambassadors like these riders," he said. "It’s only appropriate that we give them the sendoff they deserve."

The Air Force Cycling Team, or AFCT, is headed to the 50th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa or RAGBRAI, that began in 1973. The team's involvement in RAGBRAI shows its commitment to its fellow service members and the broader cycling community. The team has been a steadfast presence for the last 28 years in the event's history.

"The Air Force Cycling Team's primary mission is to promote the Air Force and Space Force as our nation's great defenders of freedom in the air, space, and cyberspace," said Trey Munn, AFCT executive director. "We are founded and grounded in Service. If you see an Air Force Cycling Team member on any road, any place in the world, they will be serving someone. Whether fixing a bike, lending a hand to someone down, or sharing their inspirational story, Service is the foundation. Our Core Values of Integrity, Service, and Excellence are our guiding principles and help us always remember we are 'The Guardian Angels Of The Road.'"

This year, AFCT consists of 185 riders and 17 support personnel from active-duty Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Air Force civilians, as well as several family members.

"During RAGBRAI, team members offer support in various capacities, including mechanical, limited-medical, mental, and emotional support on the long country miles," said Jesus "Chuy" Caro, AFCT, Texas team lead. "We actively engage with riders and the local communities, inspiring and motivating participants, sharing stories of resilience, camaraderie, and Service."

AFCT's presence at RAGBRAI reminds us of the sacrifices made by military personnel. It fosters an atmosphere of gratitude and appreciation for our nation's military.

As RAGBRAI commemorates its 50th anniversary and cyclists from all walks of life pedal through the picturesque landscapes of Iowa, they can take solace in the knowledge that the AFCT stands by their side, embodying the spirit of camaraderie, resilience, and selfless Service. The 50th RAGBRAI serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of this incredible event and the AFCT.

For more information on recruiting opportunities, please visit www.airforce.com or www.spaceforce.com. To join the Air Force Cycling Team, please visit www.afcycling.com.