RC Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center Wins The Prestigious "Best Of Businesses” in Rancho Cordova Award
RC Treatment Center is now 2023's best alcohol and drug treatment center in Rancho Cordova.RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, US, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RC Treatment Center is honored to receive the prestigious title of "Best Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Rancho Cordova" by Only Number One. This well-deserved honor is a testimonial to the RC team's unwavering dedication and commitment to offering top-notch care to people struggling with addiction.
For those seeking recovery, Rancho Cordova's RC Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center, a prestigious and recognized facility, proudly provides all-encompassing addiction treatment options. This state-licensed, joint commission-certified facility is at the forefront of helping patients through partial hospitalization, residential treatment care, and detoxification programs.
As a state-licensed facility, RC Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center follows strict guidelines established by state regulatory bodies to guarantee patients receive the best possible treatment and assistance. The facility's joint commission certification further proves its unrelenting dedication to upholding the highest patient safety and therapeutic efficacy standards.
An award-winning journalist, Dina Kupfer, recently visited the prestigious RC Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center to learn more about their wide range of treatments. She experienced directly during her stay the caring attitude and expert treatment that distinguishes RC Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center from competitors in the field.
The holistic approach to addiction treatment at RC Treatment Center sets them apart from its competitors. The institution adopts a comprehensive strategy that addresses the mental, emotional, and spiritual facets of recovery because it recognizes the complexity of addiction as a disease. Each client receives individualized care to help their journey to sobriety, including individual and group counseling, evidence-based therapies, and medication-assisted treatment.
RC Treatment Center's outstanding work in transforming lives and ending the cycle of addiction was recently featured by reputable news outlets CBS News and Good Day Sacramento. The show highlighted the center's integrative approach to addiction treatment and its unwavering commitment to providing compassionate care through in-depth interviews and coverage.
The CBS News and Good Day segments about the joint commission-certified and state-licensed facility of RC Treatment Center, which sets the highest standards for addiction treatment, were on display in Rancho Cordova. The center provides a loving environment conducive to healing and long-term recovery with a team of highly experienced experts, including doctors, nurses, therapists, and support workers.
It is evident that RC Therapy Center goes above and beyond therapy by offering various support services to guarantee long-term recovery. Their relapse prevention counseling, sober living facilities, and aftercare groups support people as they adjust to their new lifestyles. This prestigious award has once again confirmed RC Treatment Center's status as Rancho Cordova's top choice for addiction treatment.
For more information about RC Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center, please visit: https://www.rctreatmentcenter.com
