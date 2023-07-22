Top Single Malt Scotch Brands Launched by Still Spirits UK 2023 - Glenfiddich Macallan Glenmorangie and Dalmore Available Online

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online whisky retailer Still Spirit is inviting buyers to visit its website and browse through its extensive product catalogue, which boasts a curated selection of spirits for all budgets and tastes. For more information visit https://www.stillspirit.co.uk/

Starting with a mission to share their passion for whisky with a global clientele, brothers Craig and Daniel Milne founded Still Spirit and its sister company Whisky Hammer. While the latter is now the platform of choice for several collectors to auction off and buy authentic and rare whiskies, Still Spirit offers a convenient way to buy spirits that have been directly purchased from the distilleries themselves.

Buyers can choose from a range of whisky categories including single malt, old & rare, bourbon, blended malt, blended whisky, world whisky, grain whisky, and liqueur, as well as related items such as glassware and books. The online whisky shop also offers a diverse selection of other spirits such as champagne, cognac, tequila, gin, rum, vodka, and more.

“Right now, we have nearly 1,400 whiskies and fine spirits for sale on Still Spirit,” says Daniel Milne. “Just select the type of spirit you are looking for, enter the region of the world where it originates, and specify your minimum and maximum budget. You can even narrow the search based on the distillery and tasting notes. The listings provide all the details you need to know such as size of the bottle, strength and weight of the whisky, as well as interesting facts about the distillery or bottler and whether the bottle is part of a limited edition. The shopping experience on the website has been designed to be as seamless and convenient as possible.”

A customer shared their online experience with Still Spirit on the company’s Google Business Profile which has a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 overall rating. The review states: “I brought Suntory Hibiki Harmony whisky for a birthday (celebration). All other stocks had sold out and any I could find were at an inflated price. I paid for next-day delivery from Still Spirit as their price was very good. I’m grateful. I will buy from here again.”

As previously announced, the ease of buying online with Still Spirit is supplemented by an equally refined whisky-tasting experience at the business’ brick-and-mortar location. The company regularly schedules ticket-based tasting events with renowned guests, sharing their knowledge and love for whisky with the attendees. Moreover, Still Spirit can also cater for private parties such as families celebrating special occasions or professionals bonding at a corporate event. Visitors who attend the tasting events also get exclusive access to its private whisky bar which is stocked with some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

One reviewer details their impression of Still Spirit’s retail location: “Great place. Popped in for a quick look as I was driving past, and ended up with some nice bottles. The shop has a welcoming but modern look. There is no sales pressure and they’re happy to chat about whisky. I recommend it and I will be back!”

For whisky enthusiasts who can’t make the trip down to the company’s facilities in Ellon, Scotland, Still Spirit instead offers an online dram bar where they can choose from over 100 whiskies to buy, as the name suggests, “by the dram”. The dram bar selection includes sought-after whiskies from Speyside, Macallan, Islay, Highland, Campbeltown, Islands and Lowland, Ireland, and many others. Prices start from as low as £2.50/25 ml to vintage selections that cost over £30/25 ml.

Finally, for serious collectors, Still Spirit owns over 1,000 carefully curated casks for sale. The casks are stored in the company’s secure state-of-the-art facility which has been conscientiously designed for safety and minimal handling. With the utmost quality assurance standards in place, Still Spirit prides itself in offering a complete ‘Cask to Glass’ service. All casks sold by Still Spirit are owned by the group itself, making the transfer of their legal ownership simple and swift for all parties involved.

