All Year Cooling Advises Customers on the Benefits and Drawbacks of Central AC versus Window Units

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All Year Cooling is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling has serviced over 350,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 50 years of business. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions.



Florida homes typically have central air conditioning units, but recent reports found that 14% of Florida’s homes do not. Around 10% of them rely on window units, while the remaining don’t have anything. Air conditioning accounts for 27% of a Florida home’s energy consumption, and it’s one of the most important systems in a home. President Tommy Smith and the technicians at All Year Cooling help consumers understand the pros and cons of central AC and window units.

The Pros and Cons of Central Air Conditioning

To install central AC in Florida, the average cost is around $5,200. This can vary a lot depending on the size of the AC unit, its efficiency (EER or SEER 2), whether there are existing ducts, the current state of the electrical system, the materials used to build the home, and how many stories the home is.

Pros:

Central AC cools the entire house at the same time with one unit.

The cooling is balanced so that all rooms are near or very close to the same temperature.

Central AC is much quieter than in-window or portable window AC units.

It’s more efficient than window air conditioners.

Central AC is helpful for people with allergies and asthma.

It has an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years.

Cons:

Central AC costs thousands to install.

It has an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years.

It can cost more to repair the central AC in a home.

Space is needed outside of the home for the outside unit, which some feel is unsightly.

It’s important to find a qualified, licensed installer.

Ducts must be installed and connected to every room in the home, and this can be a problem if the walls are made of brick, stone, or concrete.

Sometimes, ducts have to be installed in visible areas or closets, which take up room.

The 10 to 15-year average lifespan of a central AC unit is both a pro and con. After a decade or so, the homeowner will have to spend several more thousand to replace the system. It ends up being a costly expense decade after decade. But, there are ways to extend the life of the AC system. Have it professionally maintained each year and make sure to change the filters every couple of months or more often if needed.

The Pros and Cons of Window Units

The average cost of a window AC unit is $250. A homeowner may be able to install it solo, but needs to do it properly or they can damage the window. It may need braces added. For windows that aren’t able to support the weight of an air conditioner, a portable AC unit that has a hose that goes to a window is best. But, portable AC units are more expensive and a tray is needed in case it leaks.

Pros:

Window AC units are less expensive to purchase and install than central AC units.

Professional installation usually isn’t required.

Anyone can install a window AC unit with a little time and care. There is no need of a licensed AC technician.

Some units are portable and can be wheeled from one room to another.

They set up in minutes.

It’s a great option for rentals where windows can’t be damaged or new HVAC equipment added.

Cons:

Window AC only cools one room, so multiple units may be needed, such as window AC in the living room and all bedrooms.

The cooling is uneven and will be cooler near the unit. Extra fans may be needed to distribute the cold air.

Mildew may build up on the unit making it a poor choice for people with allergies or asthma,

Window AC units are noisy.

They’re less efficient than central AC and will drastically increase electricity bills. On average it costs 52 cents per day for a 5,000 BTU window unit and $1.14 per day for a 12,000 BTU unit.

It’s hard to prevent any gaps and drafts with window AC units. Some cold air will leak out of the gaps in the window.

An undersized or oversized unit may run too much or too little, creating issues with ice and condensation that create leaking water that can soak into flooring and the ceilings below that room.

Consumer Reports claims that most window air conditioners have a lifespan of 8 to 10 years, but it comes down to how much they’re used. As Floridians use AC most of the year, they might find that they’re having to replace it every five years or even sooner. They have to decide if they’re willing to spend several hundreds of dollars on a new AC every few years.

In addition to the cost of a new window AC, a homeowner has the cost of recycling the AC. A window AC unit is not something that can be thrown in the trash. It has to be brought to a facility for electronics recycling. In Miami, residents pay a $10 freon fee and a fee based on the weight of the unit, which is a minimum of $5. If the AC is leaking, spill cleanup is $40 per hour plus materials.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, the best type of air conditioner depends on the home’s structure, and the homeowner’s budget and needs. The homeowners should carefully consider the size of the home and the number of rooms, whether they own or rent the property, and how much they’re willing to spend.

Bigger isn’t always better with a window AC unit or central AC units. A unit that’s too large may turn on and off frequently, and one that is too small will run constantly–this drives up electricity bills and wears out components. It’s essential to have a system carefully sized. When possible, a central AC is best for many reasons, including the homeowners health. It shouldn’t be ruled out if worried about the cost. Central AC increases a home’s value and there are plenty of ways to save money.

With federal tax incentives, instant rebates through FPL, and lowered energy bills, central AC makes sense. Talk to All Year Cooling to schedule a free assessment and discuss financing options that help make a central AC affordable.

About All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling is a proven industry leader that can be depended on for all types of air conditioning repair jobs. They provide turnaround times that are vastly superior to the competition because they understand the importance of a working AC system in the hot Weston weather. They have the capacity to make new orders on short notice, and are ready at a moment’s notice. All Year Cooling serves all residents of South Florida, from Vero Beach to Homestead, with exceptional air conditioning service, installation, and duct cleaning. Based in the heart of South Florida, All Year Cooling dispatches a large fleet of vehicles every day to provide all of its South Florida customers with quality air conditioning installation and repair.

All Year Cooling provides a comprehensive AC system evaluation with every service call. They ensure the customer’s home is cool and comfortable, and inspect the AC unit, evaluate the entire ventilation system, all of the AC system will be diagnosed without any obligation to continue using All Year Cooling’s services. They use only the finest air conditioner repair technicians, who are thoroughly screened, tested and trained to ensure effective air conditioner repair. Every member of their team stays current with the latest developments and technology in air conditioner repair. With technology always changing and industry updates happening frequently, they also require additional air conditioner repair training in order to stay sharp.

