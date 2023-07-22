Tayler Holder Will Become the Next Country Music Sensation

Tayler Holder has over 20 million followers on TikTok. Tayler Holder named top artist of the year and male artist of the year.

Country music star Tayler Holder spoke with FACTZ recently about his career arc and aspirations when a FACTZ reporter caught up with him in New York City.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Country music star Tayler Holder spoke with FACTZ recently about his career arc and aspirations when a FACTZ reporter caught up with him in New York City. When the interviewer mentioned that he thought Tayler would be an R&B or Hip Hop artist, Holder replied, “It’s funny. I kind of did that to myself. A bunch of people ask me if the goal is to be a music star. Because I blew up. Everyone thinks I’m from Los Angeles. Obviously I blew up from being that ‘cringey’ TikTok guy, but I’m in the process of stepping out into the real world and being taken seriously as an artist. I’ve loved music for a long time. I’ve been playing music since I was nine years old, so I’ve always had a passion for it, but I didn’t know how to go about it. I’m from the middle of nowhere–a little town of 3,000 people. I got out there and had all that success. It was definitely a blessing, but it kind of put me in a hole to get out of.”

The FACTZ reporter next asked, “How do you get out of the TikTok stereotype that you're just some Gen Z kid? That you are a serious artist?”

Tayler Holder responded: “That’s something that has been really cool but has been difficult for me to figure out. That’s one thing that I’ve found very complicated. I got put in this nutshell and people have this idea that TikTokkers are just TikTokkers. I tell everyone that it’s a process. That it will take time. You have to let the music speak for itself. It’s been hard to get people to believe it right away, but over time it’ll do its thing.”

When asked whether he had any regrets about getting into boxing, Holder said, “Not at all. It’s funny because I’ve been fighting for about eight years and I love the sport. I had a great camp whenever I did that fight a couple years ago. It was my first time in front of twenty or thirty thousand people, and there are videos that got leaked of me in camp where I was looking really sharp. But you can’t train for those moments and the nerves when you get in front of that many people. I got there and, I swear, my heart fell out of my ass. I got so nervous and I froze up. I just didn’t let my hands do their thing.”



The FACTZ reporter asked Tayler who the coolest person in his DMs is, and Holder had a story to share and a few things to add.

“Drake. I met him out in LA. I’ve met Bieber. I’ve met Chris Brown. I’ve met all these people. We’re not best friends, but we’re buddies. I was standing at Chubs’s birthday party, and he walks in. We’re standing by the DJ booth and he reaches over and taps me, and I’m like ‘what’s up I’m Tayler,’ and he said, ‘I know.’ So now we’ll just send each other messages in our DMs talking junk, especially about hooping and stuff like that. It’s cool that these are my childhood people that I looked up to, and so just being able to share the room with them or even get recognized by them or just have conversations with them is a cool feeling,” said Holder.

Tayler Holder was then asked about what is up next music-wise, and he replied: “We’ve got the EP coming out. I just put out this new single ‘Time in This Truck.’ It’s doing amazing and we’ve gotten so much great feedback on that. I’ve got a great new six song EP that we’re working on. Hopefully that will come out in mid-August. Then we’re hitting the road with Dylan Scott. I think we have 15 stops with him on the East Coast.”

To see the video interview, please visit https://factz.com/tayler-holder-become-next-country-sensation-speaks-exclusively-factz/

To find out more about Tayler Holder, his music, and upcoming tour dates, please visit https://itstaylerholder.com



About Tayler Holder

Born on August 19, 1997 in Alvarado, Texas, Tayler Holder grew up in a family that valued hard work and perseverance. His love for music began at a young age, and he quickly developed a talent for singing and playing guitar. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At just 3 years old, Tayler began competing in motocross, an interest that Tayler still holds to this day, but which is more of a hobby now. After finishing high school, Tayler moved to California to follow his dream of being an entertainer. He started creating content for Instagram and Musical.ly, and his popularity quickly grew on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos and daily lifestyle content.

With the online series DIRT, Tayler Holder then launched his acting career playing the main character Luke, who deals with love and addiction and draws on Tayler’s experiences with motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content, Tayler releases new music and performs at live events and festivals across the country.

Today, Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing a majority of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Having moved to Nashville, Tennessee, has helped Tayler as he focuses on his country music career. In 2023, Holder was named Male Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year by Up N Country, a well-known country music outlet dedicated to promoting the best and brightest in the genre. He has recently become the most followed country music star on TikTok. Despite his success, Tayler remains humble and grounded, and is grateful for the support of his fans and family. He credits his Texas roots and his love of traditional country music as the driving forces behind his success.



