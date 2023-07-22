Submit Release
Yellow Corporation Response to U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas Ruling

Company Intends to Continue Breach of Contract Case Against International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Federal Court

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) regrets that Senior Judge Julie A. Robinson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas denied the Company’s motion on jurisdictional grounds. The Company, represented by Marc E. Kasowitz and Ron Rossi, partners at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, intends to appeal the ruling.

The court, recognizing a strike would likely kill the company, resulting in the loss of 30,000 jobs, cautioned the Union --that while it won today’s battle, it could very well lose the war.

The Company will continue to pursue its breach of contract case where it seeks to recover more than $1.5 billion in lost enterprise value caused by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of nearly 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

To learn more about Yellow and our services, visit myyellow.com.

   
Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@myyellow.com
   
  Heather Nauert
  heather.nauert@myyellow.com
   
Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@myyellow.com


