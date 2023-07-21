Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 7.21.23

Published: Jul 21, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 72 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) – Coastal resources: research: landslides and erosion: early warning system.

AB 87 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Pupils: Section 504 plans: meetings and team meetings.

AB 307 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Structural fumigation enforcement program.

AB 358 by Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) – Community college districts: student housing.

AB 454 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – California Rice Commission: board membership: referendum.

AB 466 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Vehicles: violations.

AB 479 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Alternative domestic violence program.

AB 499 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Sylmar) – Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: job order contracting: pilot program.

AB 507 by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) – Presidential electors.

AB 559 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) – Personal income tax: California Senior Citizen Advocacy Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

AB 562 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Local government finance: the County of Los Angeles.

AB 705 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – Autoettes.

AB 925 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster) – Vehicle removal: expired registration.

AB 946 by Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen (D-Elk Grove) – Emergency services: endangered missing advisory.

AB 956 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – California State Auditor: background checks.

AB 968 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Single-family residential property: disclosures.

AB 1080 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster) – Criminal justice realignment.

AB 1166 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) – Liability for opioid antagonist administration.

AB 1226 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Corrections: Placement of incarcerated persons.

AB 1280 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Fire hazard severity zones: disclosures.

AB 1312 by the Committee on Banking and Finance – Financial transactions.

AB 1325 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Valley Center) – Microenterprise home kitchen operations.

AB 1342 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – California College Promise: fee waiver eligibility.

AB 1541 by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – Community colleges: governing board membership: student members.

AB 1740 by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Rancho Santa Margarita) – Human trafficking: notice: pediatric care facilities.

SB 86 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Crime victims: resource center.

SB 250 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Controlled substances: punishment.

SB 304 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Monterey-Salinas Transit District: public contracting.

SB 360 by Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) – California Coastal Commission: member voting.

SB 376 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Human trafficking: victim rights.

SB 462 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward) – General assistance.

SB 566 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Geodetic datums and spatial reference network.

SB 698 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – California Council on Science and Technology Policy Fellows: status of services.

SB 787 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Number of licensed premises: County of Nevada.

SB 788 by Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento) – Beer manufacturers: cider and perry.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:

AB 1696 by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Rancho Santa Margarita) – Sober Living Accountability Act. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

###