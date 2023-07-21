Rust Clash Entertainment Ltd Launches Guide to CSGO Cases

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia Municipality, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicosia Municipality, Cyprus -

Rust Clash Entertainment Ltd, an online computer gaming company based in Nicosia, Cyprus, has recently launched their Clash.gg website offering a guide to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) cases. These unique CSGO cases allow for an unparalleled gaming experience, offering a range of in-game assets for global CSGO gamers and enthusiasts. These cases offer a combination of variety, affordability, and value for each online computer gaming player.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) is a 2012 multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video game that was developed by Hidden Path Entertainment and Valve. It was released for Windows, PlayStation 3, OS X, and Xbox 360 in August 2012 and for Linux in 2014. In this video game, there are two teams, which are the Terrorists and the Counter-Terrorists. These teams fight against each other and have different objective-based game modes. The most common game modes have the Terrorists planting a bomb while the Counter-Terrorists will try to stop them, or the Counter-Terrorists will try to rescue hostages that were captured by the Terrorists. There are nine available official game modes that have distinct features for each mode. CSGO also provides matchmaking support that permits the players to play on dedicated Valve servers, aside from community-hosted servers with game modes and custom maps. In late 2018, a battle-royale game mode, called “Danger Zone” was launched.

CSGO has been commended for its faithfulness to the Counter-Strike series and for its gameplay. However, it received some criticism for some of its early features and for differences between the PC and console versions. It is one of the most played games on the Steam platform of Valve and has an estimated 11 million players every month. In December 2018, Valve transitioned the game to a free-to-play model, which allows players access to a significant part of the content without being required without paying or being required to pay to continue playing.

After the completion of each short round, players get in-game currency as their reward and this currency can be used to buy other weapons or utility that they can use in subsequent rounds. As an incentive for players, winning rounds will typically provide more money compared to losing rounds. Finishing map-based objectives, including killing enemies, provides additional cash bonuses.

After its initial release, Valve continued to update CSGO by adding new game modes, maps and weapons, and weapon balancing changes. One of the key additions to the game after its initial release was the addition of cosmetic weapon finishes, or skins. Players can get such items through a loot box mechanism. Players can receive cases that they can unlock using virtual keys, which are purchases via in-game microtransactions. CSGO also has Steam Workshop support, which enables users to upload user-created content, including weapon skins, maps, and custom game-modes. Some of the popular user-created skins have been added to the game and can be obtained by unboxing them in cases.

The Clash.gg website offers a guide to available CSGO cases. A spokesperson for the website says, “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is more than just a game of skill and strategy. It's also about the thrill of discovery and personalization through CS:GO cases. These virtual treasure chests hold an array of weapon skins, each with its unique aesthetic appeal. The anticipation of unboxing a rare or valuable item adds an extra layer of excitement to the gaming experience.”

The CSGO cases featured on the Class.gg online computer gaming company website are subdivided into four categories: Classic CSGO cases, Trending CSGO cases, Popular CSGO cases, and New CSGO Cases.

Classic CSGO cases include: Tomb Raid, Twisted, Eye of the Dragon, Eclipse, Six Figures?, King of the Hill, Elysium, BeeHive, Fort Knox, Atlantis, Leviathan, Top G Case, Holo King, Everest, Capsule King, Presidential, Heartbeat Case, Elixir, Prodigy-Extreme, Howl Flip, and more.

Trending CSGO cases include: Exciled, Dream Big, Rags 2 Rags. Budget Baller, Dune, Black Ops, 1% Knife, Cheap Juicer, Fight or Flight, Profit Abuser, 10% Dirt, Knife Yolo, Sun Burn, Blue Balls, Small Fish, and more.

Popular CSGO cases include: Rags 2 Rags, Exciled, Knife Yolo, Black Ops, Budget Baller, and more.

New CSGO cases include: Mello, Decoder, Nostalgia, Cartoon, Banshee, Clash Case and more.

