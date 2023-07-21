Agra Ventures Announces Results of its Annual General & Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a company focused on the cannabis industry, is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGSM") that was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 43,331,793 common shares of the Company were voted, representing 27.09% of AGRA’s outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all applicable items of business set before the meeting, as follows:



Percentage of Votes Cast Number of Directors % For % Against Number of Directors to be set at four (4) 96.74% 3.26% Election of directors % For % of Votes Withheld Nick Kuzyk 91.84% 8.16% Fiona Fitzmaurice 91.17% 8.83% Anthony Carnevale 90.99% 9.01% Jonathan Hirsh 91.31% 8.69% Appointment of Auditor % For % of Votes Withheld To appoint Baker Tilly LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. 88.33% 11.67% Approval of Stock Option Plan % For % Against To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the Company’s stock option plan as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular dated June 16, 2023 (the “Information Circular”). 87.70% 12.30% Approve Restricted Share Unit Plan % For % Against To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the Company’s restricted share unit plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular. 87.88% 12.12% Approval of consolidation For Against To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an ordinary resolution of Shareholders approving the consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) new post-consolidation Common Share for every twenty-five (25) currently outstanding Common Shares, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular. 72.75% 27.25%

Nick Kuzyk, Fiona Fitzmaurice, Anthony Carnevale, and Jonathan Hirsh were all re-elected to the Board of Directors at the AGSM.

Share Consolidation

On May 30, 2023 and June 2, 2023, the Company announced a proposed share consolidation (the “Share Consolidation”) whereby Shareholders will receive one (1) post-consolidation voting common share for up to twenty-five (25) pre-consolidation voting common shares held by them.

As the Company has now received the requisite shareholder approval, it will be proceeding with the Share Consolidation. Details including the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers and effective date will be announced in an upcoming news release.

About Agra Ventures Ltd.

Agra Ventures is a company focused on the cannabis industry. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis as well as its proprietary CBD and THC test kits. Farmako currently has active product distribution operations in Germany and is fully licensed in the United Kingdom.

For more information about Agra Ventures, please visit www.agraventures.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Agra Ventures Ltd.